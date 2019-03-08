For the third year in a row, K. White Jr. High School (KWJH) will be sending a student to the state MathCounts competition. Seventh grader, Ricardo Ochoa qualified for the state meet during the recent Rio Grande Valley Chapter competition. To qualify for the state meet, students must be one of the top two scoring individuals in the chapter competition amongst all competitors, regardless of their grade level.

The MathCounts competition series is a national program that provides students in grades 6-8 the opportunity to compete in live, in-person contests against and alongside their peers. The competitions have four rounds: Sprint, Target, Team, and Countdown Round.

The Sprint Round focuses on speed and accuracy. Students have 40 minutes to complete 30 math problems without a calculator.

The Target Round focuses on problem-solving and mathematical reasoning. Students receive four pairs of problems and have six minutes to complete each pair, assuming the use of a calculator.

The Team Round focuses on problem-solving and collaboration. Students have 20 minutes to complete 10 math problems, assuming the use of a calculator.

The Countdown Round focuses on speed and accuracy. Students have a maximum of 45 seconds per problem without the use of a calculator.