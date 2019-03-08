The Children’s Advocacy Center of Hidalgo County (CACHC) expanded its services in 2017 to include Mission with the opening of a new location at 1116 N. Conway Ave. The Center provides services to children and families affected by abuse and neglect.

Upgrades and renovations of the 1116 N. Conway Ave. facility are ongoing as the Center expands its services to the Mission area. One of the newest additions to the Center is a Play Therapy Room. The purpose of the Play Therapy Room is to provide an age appropriate place for young children who have limited verbal skills or have experienced extreme trauma to express themselves in a less formal setting.

The CACHC has been working with the Rio Grande Valley Alumnae Chapter of Kappa Delta Sorority to create and furnish the play room. Funding is being provided through a $6,500 Kappa Delta Foundation KiDs grant. These grants offer Kappa Delta alumnae and alumnae chapters an opportunity to make a direct, positive impact on families and children in their communities.

The foundation is the charitable arm of Kappa Delta Sorority, a national organization for women that inspires action through the power of lifelong friendship. One of the sorority’s official philanthropies is Prevent Child Abuse America.

“We are very grateful to the Kappa Delta Foundation and local alumnae members for helping us make the play therapy room a reality,” said Jesus Sanchez, CACHC executive director. “We want to be able to provide every service to child abuse victims who come to the Mission center and help with the healing process. The children will benefit from a well-equipped, comfortable and effective Play Therapy Room. Play therapy encourages these children to express emotions they often have difficulty expressing.”

Carol Hudsonpillar, chair of the local KD alumnae chapter, said members of the organization plan to stay involved with the CACHC.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for us to follow our philanthropic goal of providing services to children and families in our area,” she added.