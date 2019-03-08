PHARR – A Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD alumna and current student in the Abilene Christian University’s highly competitive Fine Arts Program, will be performing at the ACU Senior Showcase to be held March 11-12 in New York City.

Haley Alvarez, who graduated from PSJA Early College High School in 2016 with an Associate Degree in Fine Arts, is currently one of only 12 students majoring in the competitive Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) in Theatre Program at ACU.

ACU Theatre's limited enrollment provides extensive performance opportunities and close faculty mentoring for each student. Training reflects cutting-edge, contemporary curriculum including the Alexander Technique, the Linklater Vocal Technique, and concepts of actor training from Uta Hagen, Michael Chekhov, Robert Cohen, Meisner and Stanislavski.

As part of the program, BFA theatre students in performance and design tracks have the opportunity to spend their final semester studying with Broadway and award-winning instructors in New York City through the Tepper Semester program. In addition, each year the ACU Theatre Senior Showcase is held in New York City playing to prospective agents, casting directors, and other industry professionals.

While at PSJA ISD, Alvarez was part of the PSJA Theatre Arts Program taking on various lead roles in the district’s beloved annual Children Shows including playing the Cowardly Lion for the Wizard of Oz.