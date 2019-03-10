Austin-based jewelry designer Kendra Scott and international consulting giant Accenture have teamed up during South-by-Southwest to bring augmented reality to earring shopping.

On Saturday, the two companies hosted a pop-up at Accenture's SXSW "Experience Cantina" to showcase Accenture-made technology that allows users to virtually try on five different earring styles and swap out colors.

Chad Darbyshire, creative technology director of Accenture Interactive, said the SXSW partnership allowed Accenture to show off their technology and gave Kendra Scott a chance to innovate.

"We have this great technology platform and Kendra Scott's got this really awesome brand that's Austin based," he said. "We've got a way to activate their jewelry."

According to Darbyshire, hundreds of festival goers went through the pop up on Saturday, and Accenture will use their feedback to help Kendra Scott.

"The data they're getting in this is priceless," he said.

Kendra Scott, founded in 2002, opened a new flagship store at 1701 S. Congress Ave. in November.

Accenture has roughly 2,500 employees based in Austin. The company's SXSW experience runs from March 8 to March 12 and features demos from different companies.

One popular Disney Demo features a "Dumbo mirror" that recognizes users' emotions through facial expressions and then shows a corresponding character from the movie "Inside Out."

At Porsche's demo, SXSW attendees can check out a Porsche vehicle through virtual reality, 360-degree video and audio.