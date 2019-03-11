Residents will get the chance to name their favorite local businesses and people when nominations for the E-T’s Best of Erath awards begin Friday, March 15.

Nominations can be made through March 29 at yourstephenvilletx.com/bestoferath. Categories range from best beauty and health to best dining, services, places and clothing. Readers can also name their favorite law enforcement official, firefighter, teacher and Person of the Year.

New categories this year include best surgeon and best yoga studio.

“We are proud to host a contest like this that gives local businesses and individuals a chance to shine,” said Melissa Horton, general manager of the E-T. “We encourage the community to get excited and take part in the nominations process by casting their votes.”

Those who nominate in 25 categories or more will be registered to win a $100 gift card.

After the nomination round ends, online voting will take place from May 3-17 and one vote per day will be accepted.

The winners will be revealed at the third annual awards gala on Saturday, June 22, at Twisted J Live. The dinner and awards ceremony is expected to be another sell-out event and tickets will go on sale on May 20.