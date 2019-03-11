Mardi Gras might be over, but things are just starting to heat up as the Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council prepares for its signature event - Ragin’ Cajun - taking place from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at City Hall at City Limits.

The 17th annual Mardi Gras-themed crawfish boil and auction is the only major fundraiser held each year to support CTFAC’s many programs.

There will be live Zydeco music by Jay-B and the Zydeco Posse as well as a live and online auction.

The food will be served by host of local celebrity waiters including James Barton and David Hornsby; Dr. Rick and Sarah Osterloh; Jeremy and Hillary McBroom; Edith Luna and Sara Battenfield; Wendy and Travis McClure; Julie and Kent Howell; Dondra and Cody Bedwell; Reagan and Matthew Demming; Audie Renee and Nick Pugh; and Stephanie and Michael Beach.

Reserved tables are $750 and seat up to 10 people. Individual tickets are available for $75 and can be purchased online or from any of the 10 celebrity teams.

“We’re getting close to selling out again this year,” said CTFAC board president, Kelijon Nance. “We encourage our guests to please purchase their tables early to make sure you have a seat.”

The winning celebrity team will receive a trophy and bragging rights for a year.

CTFAC Executive Director Whitney Lee said this year’s group of waiters is determined to keep the tradition of crazy costumes alive.

“I’ve heard lots of comments about kilts, King cake raffles and a cameo appearance of a wrecking ball,” Lee said. “So it’s going to be something to see. Plus all the proceeds will support fine art programs right here in the Cross Timbers area.”

For more information call 254-965-6190.