Wednesday
March 13
Teachers Gone Bad
Ryan Shields, Tori Pool and Joshua Jay Nieto
Cine El Rey, 311 S. 17th St. - McAllen
$30 at the door (cash only), $10 - $20 online
Show No. 1 at 7 p.m., Show No. 2 at 9 p.m.
Spring Break Education Series
Growing up with Spiders
McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W. Bus. 83
10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Spring Break Excursion
Armadilly Chilli by Helen Ketterman; Children will be making a friendly-version of Armadilly Chili
Museum of South Texas History, 200 N. Closner – Edinburg
$8 adults, $6 children 13+, $5 children 4-12, Free children 0-3
1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
The South Texas Ramblers
The VFW Post 8878
4321 Pecan Blvd. - McAllen
6:30 p.m.
Wine Down Wednesday
With Ally Martinez
The Gremlin, 322 S. 16th St. - McAllen
10 p.m. - 2 a.m.
Spring into Quinta Mazatlan
Watercolor Wednesday
Quinta Mazatlan World Birding Center, 600 Sunset Dr. - McAllen
$3
11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Thursday
March 14
Trivia Thursday
Teams of 4 people, 20 percent off tab for all players, grand prize gets free tab.
5x5 Brewing Co., 801 N. Bryan Rd.
Youth Art Month Exhibit
Presented by Edinburg Cultural Arts, light refreshments will be served.
Sekula Library, 1906 S. Closner Blvd. - Edinburg
6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Spring Break Education Series
Birding Buddies
McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W. Bus. 83
10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Spring Break Excursion
Cowboy Camp by Tammi Sauer; Children will create their own marshmallow horses to take home.
Museum of South Texas History, 200 N. Closner – Edinburg
$8 adults, $6 children 13+, $5 children 4-12, Free children 0-3
1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Spring into Quinta Mazatlan
Trekking Thursday
Quinta Mazatlan World Birding Center, 600 Sunset Dr. - McAllen
$3
11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Friday
March 15
6th Annual Artrageous Fine Art Show
A juried fine art show curated by the Artrageous Committee of the Edinburg Arts Foundation. Guests will receive first option to purchase art work.
118 Paseo Del Prado – Edinburg
$40
5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Spring Break Education Series
Trees are homes
McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W. Bus. 83
10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Spring Break Excursion
Why Cowboys Need a Pardner by Laurie Knowlton; Children will partner in the group then create a branding
Museum of South Texas History, 200 N. Closner – Edinburg
$8 adults, $6 children 13+, $5 children 4-12, Free children 0-3
1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Royal Coda
with Kurt Travis, Body Thief
Yerberia Cultura, 613 S. 17th St. - McAllen
$10
7 p.m. - 1 a.m.
Zane Williams
live at Hillbilly's
6000 N. 10th St. - McAllen
$15
8 p.m.
Saturday
March 16
War and Peace on the Rio Grande
1861 – 1876, a lecture presented by Roseann Bacha-Garza
Mission Historical Museum, 900 Doherty Ave. - Mission
11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Monarch Festival
Events, arts, crafts, face painting, food, bugs parade and scouts to celebrate the Monarch butterfly. Don't forget to wear Orange.
Quinta Mazatlan, 600 Sunset Dr. - McAllen
$5, Free for children 2 and under
9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
St. Patrick's Day Bash
Music by the Rovers, keg hoisting contest, best dressed green wins a prize. Food truck by Qweenie.
5x5 Brewing Co. 801 N. Bryan Ste. 174 – Mission
2 p.m. - 10 p.m.
The Return of Grain to Glass
A grand reopening with new beers and a new menu.
Grain to Glass, 5921 N. 23rd St. - McAllen
6 p.m. - 11 p.m.
The Price is Right Live
McAllen Performing Arts Center
801 Convention Center Blvd. - McAllen
$45 - $70
8 p.m.
6th Annual Artrageous Art Show
A juried fine art show curated by the Artrageous Committee of the Edinburg Arts Foundation
118 Paseo Del Prado – Edinburg
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Sunday
March 17
Hector Rodriguez
A guitar recital with music by Bach, Barrios, Gismonti, Dyens and Assad.
UTRGV Performing Arts Complex, 1201 W. University Dr. - Edinburg
Free
7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Monday
March 18
Women's History Month Film Series
Marina Abramovic: The Artist is Present
STC Library, 3201 W. Pecan Blvd. - McAllen
8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
Tuesday
March 19
Standards (Los Angeles, CA)
With special guest Catbamboo.
Yerberia Cultura, 613 S. 17th St. - McAllen
$7
9 p.m.
Beginnings
The ultimate tribute to Chicago, a McAllen Community Concert
McAllen Performing Arts Center, 601 Convention Center Blvd.
$20 - $50
7:30 p.m.