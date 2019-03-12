Wednesday

March 13

Teachers Gone Bad

Ryan Shields, Tori Pool and Joshua Jay Nieto

Cine El Rey, 311 S. 17th St. - McAllen

$30 at the door (cash only), $10 - $20 online

Show No. 1 at 7 p.m., Show No. 2 at 9 p.m.

Spring Break Education Series

Growing up with Spiders

McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W. Bus. 83

10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Spring Break Excursion

Armadilly Chilli by Helen Ketterman; Children will be making a friendly-version of Armadilly Chili

Museum of South Texas History, 200 N. Closner – Edinburg

$8 adults, $6 children 13+, $5 children 4-12, Free children 0-3

1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

The South Texas Ramblers

The VFW Post 8878

4321 Pecan Blvd. - McAllen

6:30 p.m.

Wine Down Wednesday

With Ally Martinez

The Gremlin, 322 S. 16th St. - McAllen

10 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Spring into Quinta Mazatlan

Watercolor Wednesday

Quinta Mazatlan World Birding Center, 600 Sunset Dr. - McAllen

$3

11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Thursday

March 14

Trivia Thursday

Teams of 4 people, 20 percent off tab for all players, grand prize gets free tab.

5x5 Brewing Co., 801 N. Bryan Rd.

Youth Art Month Exhibit

Presented by Edinburg Cultural Arts, light refreshments will be served.

Sekula Library, 1906 S. Closner Blvd. - Edinburg

6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Spring Break Education Series

Birding Buddies

McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W. Bus. 83

10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Spring Break Excursion

Cowboy Camp by Tammi Sauer; Children will create their own marshmallow horses to take home.

Museum of South Texas History, 200 N. Closner – Edinburg

$8 adults, $6 children 13+, $5 children 4-12, Free children 0-3

1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Spring into Quinta Mazatlan

Trekking Thursday

Quinta Mazatlan World Birding Center, 600 Sunset Dr. - McAllen

$3

11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Friday

March 15

6th Annual Artrageous Fine Art Show

A juried fine art show curated by the Artrageous Committee of the Edinburg Arts Foundation. Guests will receive first option to purchase art work.

118 Paseo Del Prado – Edinburg

$40

5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Spring Break Education Series

Trees are homes

McAllen Nature Center, 4101 W. Bus. 83

10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Spring Break Excursion

Why Cowboys Need a Pardner by Laurie Knowlton; Children will partner in the group then create a branding

Museum of South Texas History, 200 N. Closner – Edinburg

$8 adults, $6 children 13+, $5 children 4-12, Free children 0-3

1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Royal Coda

with Kurt Travis, Body Thief

Yerberia Cultura, 613 S. 17th St. - McAllen

$10

7 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Zane Williams

live at Hillbilly's

6000 N. 10th St. - McAllen

$15

8 p.m.

Saturday

March 16

War and Peace on the Rio Grande

1861 – 1876, a lecture presented by Roseann Bacha-Garza

Mission Historical Museum, 900 Doherty Ave. - Mission

11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Monarch Festival

Events, arts, crafts, face painting, food, bugs parade and scouts to celebrate the Monarch butterfly. Don't forget to wear Orange.

Quinta Mazatlan, 600 Sunset Dr. - McAllen

$5, Free for children 2 and under

9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

St. Patrick's Day Bash

Music by the Rovers, keg hoisting contest, best dressed green wins a prize. Food truck by Qweenie.

5x5 Brewing Co. 801 N. Bryan Ste. 174 – Mission

2 p.m. - 10 p.m.

The Return of Grain to Glass

A grand reopening with new beers and a new menu.

Grain to Glass, 5921 N. 23rd St. - McAllen

6 p.m. - 11 p.m.

The Price is Right Live

McAllen Performing Arts Center

801 Convention Center Blvd. - McAllen

$45 - $70

8 p.m.

6th Annual Artrageous Art Show

A juried fine art show curated by the Artrageous Committee of the Edinburg Arts Foundation

118 Paseo Del Prado – Edinburg

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday

March 17

Hector Rodriguez

A guitar recital with music by Bach, Barrios, Gismonti, Dyens and Assad.

UTRGV Performing Arts Complex, 1201 W. University Dr. - Edinburg

Free

7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Monday

March 18

Women's History Month Film Series

Marina Abramovic: The Artist is Present

STC Library, 3201 W. Pecan Blvd. - McAllen

8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Tuesday

March 19

Standards (Los Angeles, CA)

With special guest Catbamboo.

Yerberia Cultura, 613 S. 17th St. - McAllen

$7

9 p.m.

Beginnings

The ultimate tribute to Chicago, a McAllen Community Concert

McAllen Performing Arts Center, 601 Convention Center Blvd.

$20 - $50

7:30 p.m.