The 6th annual Artrageous Fine Art Show is coming to the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance March 15-16, 2019. Tickets for the Friday night preview are $40, and Saturday’s admission is free. All net proceeds go to the development of an arts and humanities center in the former Sam Houston Elementary in Edinburg. The preview party includes wine, culinary creations by Coffee Zone, the jazz stylings of singer Erika Munoz, and a chance to visit with the artists. For more information, call Vivian Martin at (956) 330-8594.

Since its inception six years ago, the Artrageous art show in Edinburg has developed into a showcase of top tier South Texas artists, working in a variety of media. The iconic oil landscapes of disappearing Valley farmlands by Gabriel Salazar, the detailed realism of Valley flora and fauna by Sue Sill and Jessica Monroe, the glorious watercolors of Lydia Greter, the whimsical repurposed-object sculptures of Jerry Pena—these are just some of the original creations that make this show as visually interesting as it is accessible.

This year’s show features several artists who have never exhibited in the Upper Valley before. We are thrilled to have them at this year's show and bring their art for the soul. Find the perfect artwork for your heart and soul!