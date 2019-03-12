GEORGETOWN

Animal Center to host

expansion grand opening

The public is encouraged to attend the grand opening Thursday of the expansion of the Williamson County Regional Animal Center, 1855 SE Inner Loop.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place for the facility's new adoption center at 11 a.m. Attendees can take part in a kitten shower by donating items for the shelter’s cats.

In attendance will be K-9 Harley with the Round Rock Police Department and K-9 Bolo with the Williamson County sheriff’s office, who were at the shelter when their respective departments identified them. Hutto police K-9s Raisin and Rik also will attend.

The 16,970-square-foot, two-story expansion area features the new adoption center, a public lobby, administration offices, new canine and feline adoption kennels, a new entrance off Wilco Way, a parking area for the adoption center and an exercise yard for dogs.

Items suggested for donation to the kitten shower include Royal Canin Mother and Babycat soft food and kibble, digital kitchen scales, flannel receiving blankets, kitten bottles, unflavored Pedialyte, top loading plastic carriers, free and clear baby wipes and turkey or chicken Gerber baby food with no additional veggies or spices.

For information: wilcopets.org.

EAST AUSTIN

Discussion Wednesday

on global climate change

Austin Community College will present a discussion of global climate change of the 2019 Global Issues Speaker Series from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Eastview Campus, Room 8500, 3101 Webberville Road.

Caleb Crow, ACC's energy conservation manager and government adjunct assistant professor, will examine the scientific mechanisms of climate change and its effects around the world and in Texas.

The presentation is hosted by ACC’s International Programs. For information: 512-223-7114; william.hayden@austincc.edu.

NORTH AUSTIN

Grief center offers

yoga class series

The Austin Center for Grief & Loss, 2413 Greenlawn Parkway, will host a six-week yoga series from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Fridays, March 29-May 3.

Licensed clinical social worker Rachel Saffer and yoga instructor Michelle Gatto will facilitate the series, focusing on restorative yoga, which emphasizes on being mindful and present in the moment rather than technique.

The cost is $90 for the series. To register: 512-472-7878; austingrief.org/yogaforgriefandloss.

NORTH AUSTIN

Lone Star Court

offers free yoga session

Lone Star Court, at 10901 Domain Drive, will host a free yoga session at 9 a.m. March 30 with partners Outdoor Voices, Wanderlust Yoga and True Food Kitchen.

The free event will include a session of vinyasa yoga on the pavilion, a complimentary mimosa and healthy snacks. Attendees will also receive an Outdoor Voices swag bag and will have the chance to win prizes.

Reservations are required at events.outdoorvoices.com/austin.

DRIPPING SPRINGS

Passports available for

Dripping With Taste Trail

Destination Dripping Springs, along with Dripping With Taste Trail, announced a new program, the Dripping with Taste Trail Guide, which includes a guide and map of various wineries, breweries and distilleries in Dripping Springs and Driftwood.

During May and October, individuals can purchase a passport for free tastings all along the trail. Passport holders can visit up to four of the 23 participating locations in a day and receive complimentary flights or tastings. The passport will be available for $50 per person or $90 for a couple.

For information, guides or to purchase a passport: destinationdrippingsprings.com.

HUTTO

City to host wine,

beer tasting March 23

The city of Hutto will host the Reds, Whites & Brews wine and craft beer tasting event from 6 to 9 p.m. March 23 at One Eleven East, 111 East St.

The event for ages 21 and older will include 10 beer and/or wine samples and 10 food samples with live music from the Jon Klekman Quartet and a photo booth. General admission tickets are $45, tickets with early access from 5 to 6 p.m. are $65, and tickets with early access and access to the platinum lounge are $95.

For tickets: bit.ly/RedWhitesBrews.

BUDA

Chamber honors members

of boards, commissions

The Buda Area Chamber of Commerce will honor the city's board and commission members at its monthly meeting Wednesday.

The luncheon will take place at 11:30 a.m. at the Onion Creek Sr. Citizens Center, 420 Barton’s Crossing.

To RSVP: 512-295-9999; info@BudaChamber.com; BudaChamberTX.com.

— American-Statesman staff