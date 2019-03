The Mexican band Mana will make a stop at the Bert Ogden Arena in support of their Rayando El Sol Tour. Tickets for the event go on sale Friday March 22 at 10 a.m. via livenation.com.

The show will be Thursday Nov. 14. This marks the first time Mana will play in Edinburg and the first time back in the Rio Grande Valley in four years.

Named after Mana's critically acclaimed single, “Rayando El Sol,” the Live Nation produced tour will make 29 stops across the United States.