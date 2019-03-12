Join us as Roseann Bacha-Garza presents this fascinating lecture on Saturday, March 16, at 11:00 am at the Mission Historical Museum. Admission is FREE to the public. Coffee and light refreshments will be served.

“War and Peace on the Rio Grande: 1861-1876” is a traveling museum exhibit that showcases events, battles and characters present along the Rio Grande during the Civil War era. Ms. Bacha-Garza will discuss the various aspects and displays found in the exhibit such as Tejanos who served in Union and Confederate units, parallel events that occurred in Mexico, US Colored Troops who served along Rio Grande, trade and commerce in the region during that time and the last land battle of the US Civil War at Palmito Ranch in Brownsville.

Roseann Bacha-Garza (MA, University of Texas-Pan American) has been the Program Manager of the Community Historical Archaeology Project with Schools (CHAPS) Program at the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley since 2009. She has been instrumental in developing the Rio Grande Valley Civil War Trail that includes a bi-lingual website, a traveling trunk for K-12 education and a museum exhibit. She has co-edited the books Blue and Gray on the Border, The Civil War on the Rio Grande, The Native American Peoples of South Texas and From Porciones to Colonias: The Power of Place and Community-Based Learning in K-12 Education. The book Images of America: San Juan (Arcadia, 2010) was authored by Roseann Bacha-Garza and the San Juan Economic Development Corporation which won Preservation Texas’s Heritage Education Award.

The Mission Historical Museum is located at 900 Doherty Avenue. We are open Tuesday – Friday, 10 am – 5 pm and Saturdays, from 10 am – 2 pm. For more information on this program or any upcoming events contact the museum office at 956-580-8646, visit us at www.missionmuseum.org, or follow us on Facebook.