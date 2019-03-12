Four students at the Mission Consolidated Independent School District Options Academy are the first to complete a new Electrical Technology Apprenticeship program offered in partnership with the Rio Grande Valley Laredo Electrical Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee.

Justin Zuniga, Ethan Gonzalez, Cassandra J. Padilla-Perez, and Rodrigo Torres are the first four to not only complete the eight-week course, but pass all necessary exams to be able to begin industry apprenticeships. All four have already secured employment in association with their electrical apprenticeships and can continue to work towards becoming master electricians.