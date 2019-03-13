McAllen Memorial High School senior, Yael Silberman, has been recognized as one of the country’s most outstanding high school leaders by the Coca Cola Scholars Foundation and has been awarded a $20,000 college scholarship.

Silberman received one of just 150 Coca-Cola scholarships out of the 95,715 applications of high school seniors selected from across the country. The selections were based on academic excellence, leadership and service demonstrated in school and community activities. “Yael Silberman not only exemplifies superior leadership, service, and academics, she is a change agent, positively affecting others in her community,” a Coca Cola press release read.

She has served on the Memorial Yearbook staff for three years and competes in UIL Journalism plus Cross Examination Debate. In fact, she will compete at the state level for the third straight year March 23 in Austin. She is also in National Honor Society and has competed in varsity tennis.

“You are a game-changer – a lightning rod for positive change in your community and a powerful force for good in the world,” a letter to Silberman from the Coca Cola Scholars Foundation read.

She will join a Scholars Class in Atlanta, Georgia April 4-7 for Scholars Weekend, which includes the Coca Cola Scholars Leadership Development Institute.

A joint effort of Coca Cola bottlers across the United States and The Coca Cola Company, the

Coca Cola Scholars Program is one of the largest corporate sponsored, achievement-based scholarship programs of its kind. The Coca Cola Scholars Foundation has provided more than 6,300 Coke Scholars nationwide with more than $69 million in scholarships over the course of 31 years.

“We believe that identifying these young leaders throughout the country and encouraging their passion for serving others, not only empowers the students, but also lifts up those around them,”

Jane Hale Hopkins, President of the Foundation, said. “The Coca Cola system is dedicated to giving back to the communities they serve and the Coca Cola Scholars Foundation is proud to be a part of that commitment.”