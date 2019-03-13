PHARR— A representative for the educational technology company Imagine Learning recently visited PSJA ISD to announce that LBJ Middle School was one of only four classrooms in the nation selected as a winner of the Imagine Learning National Students LOVE Literacy Contest.

Imagine Learning, which aims to provide supplemental math, language and literacy programs for preschool through high school students, asked classrooms across the country to write a love letter as way to encourage literacy and celebrate February’s theme of “love.”

One of the four winning essays was written by Karen Balderas, a 7th grade student at LBJ Middle School, and artwork for the story was created by her classmates in her ESL class, and submitted by their teacher Laura Navarro.

“This award is very special because our district is focusing on reading, literacy, writing and on social-emotional awareness,” said Sherry Vargas, the Language Development Specialist for Middle Schools at PSJA ISD. “Our teacher, Ms. Navarro, took the initiative to enroll in the writing contest and we’re just thrilled that their class won.”

LBJ Middle School was the only Texas school named a winner, joining classrooms from New York, Illinois and North Carolina. As winners of the contest, the classroom was also awarded a $50 pizza party award.