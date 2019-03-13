Join us at Speer Memorial Library in Mission on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, for a discussion of the book Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe, to take place in the library’s Community Room at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend and discuss the book.

As the story opens, it is 1985, and Evelyn Couch, 48 years old and suffering through mid-life depression, goes every Sunday with her husband Ed to the Rose Terrace Nursing Home in Birmingham, Alabama, to visit Ed’s mother.

On one Sunday visit, Evelyn slips away to the visitors’ lounge for a few moments of solitude. There, she meets 86-year-old Virginia “Ninny” Threadgoode, a resident of the nursing home.

Over the course of many weekly visits, Evelyn listens as Ninny recounts stories of her life in the small Alabama town of Whistle Stop, from the 1920s through the 1950s. She tells of the Whistle Stop Cafe, and of her sister-in-law Idgie and Idgie’s friend Ruth, who together ran the cafe. She talks about the good food they served, the customers they welcomed, and the small town events that centered around the cafe.

Ninny’s reminiscences of the people in her past, and of their perseverence through problems and hard times, inspire Evelyn with the courage to confront her own fears and problems, and forge between them the bonds of a new friendship that will preserve the experiences of past friendships for a new generation.

Written by Fannie Flagg, and first published in 1987, Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe is a warm, humorous, and touching novel about the power of love, laughter, and friendships to give courage and perspective to our daily lives.

We will have some copies of the book available for check out to those who sign up for the book discussion, or you can stop by our Reference Desk, or call at 580-8754, and we will try to obtain a copy for you via Interlibrary Loan. This title is also available as an eBook at http://hidalgocotx.oneclickdigital.com.

For more information, or to sign up for the book discussion, please call William Renner at 580-8754. You can also register at the Reference Desk, or by email at reference@missiontexas.us.

Speer Memorial Library is located at 12th and Kika De La Garza in Mission.