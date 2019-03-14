Quinta Mazatlan will host the Third Annual Monarch FEST Saturday March 16 to celebrate the northward migration of the iconic butterfly from Mexico through the United States into Canada.

The event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. offers fun, food, speakers, tours, crafts, live entertainment and much more.

Quinta Mazatlan introduced the Monarch FEST in 2017 with Mayor Darling’s signing of the Mayors Monarch Pledge through the National Wildlife Federation. The City of McAllen is the first city in the Lower Rio Grande Valley and the second in the United States, that pledges at the Champion Level to help create and restore habitat while educating citizens in the community about the plight of monarch butterflies. As part of the pledge, Quinta Mazatlan is working with MISD to create learning landscapes on school campuses. The sanctuary also offers Garden Design Workshops encouraging individuals and businesses to design gardens to support birds and butterflies.

The Monarch FEST features a marketplace, food trucks, art installations, live music and dance performances. Scouts and youth will have fun learning at the hands-on stations throughout the park. The main stage will feature live entertainment including the Singing Zoologist, Lucas Miller from San Antonio. Wear your orange and wings for the Bug Parade at 10:00 am lead by Mayor Darling and the McHi Drum Line & Color Guard. The adults will enjoy the Chef Cooking Demos with Chef Marcel, Speakers from Mexico and the US, Garden Tours, Native Plant Sales and more shopping.

“We seek to inspire the community to take part in saving the monarch by starting in our own backyards,” said Colleen Hook, Manager of Quinta Mazatlan.”We are honored to have the Radisson McAllen Airport, Boggus Ford and Televisa help make this educational event possible for our community. Together, we can make a difference!”

The urban sanctuary has more than doubled its acreage for habitat since opening in 2006 with many park improvements. A new LEED Certified Discovery Center was built in 2012, which services over 10,000 children from area school districts annually and continues to grow the volunteer base bringing in over 8,500 hours annually. For more information about The 3rd Annual Monarch FEST please visit www.quintamazatlan.com or call (956) 681-3370. Tickets can be purchased on line at www.ticketmaster.com.