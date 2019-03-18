Annual clean-up initiative keeps Texas highways, city streets litter-free

It’s that time of the year once again! Spring has sprung and Keep McAllen Beautiful is spring cleaning the city of McAllen. Keep McAllen Beautiful (KMB) is organizing its annual Great American Clean-Up and Don’t Mess with Texas Trash-Off to take place on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at McAllen Municipal Park, located at 1921 N. Bicentennial Boulevard.

“Put on your cleaning shoes on and join us as we traverse our city’s major streets, hike and bike trails, city parks and schools to help keep our city looking clean and beautiful,” said McAllen Mayor Jim Darling.

Normalynda Zepeda, KMB board member will again serve as chairperson of the annual event and is hoping to recruit hundreds of volunteers this year. “I love this awesome event because I get to invite everyone to come join our KMB board members and hundreds of volunteers for four short hours of cleaning.”

Everyone is encouraged to participate. Volunteers come from all walks of life such as students, business leaders, civic and non-profit organizations, individuals, families, community and religious groups, sororities, fraternities, sports teams, and the military. In 2018, over 1,400 volunteers collected 7,580 pounds of litter from schools, parks, and major streets throughout the city.

Anyone wishing to sign up to volunteer should visit www.keepmcallenbeautiful.org or call 681-4562 for more information.

Volunteers who participate will need to arrive at McAllen Municipal Park by 8:00 a.m. where they will be issued safety vests, gloves, and trash bags and then assigned a designated area to pick up litter. They will be transported to their assigned sites and once the clean-up has been completed, they will be picked up and returned to the park. Volunteers will be treated to a free t-shirt, hot dogs, soda, and various raffle prizes after the cleanup. This is a great opportunity for anyone needing community service hours, who want to do something meaningful, receive credit for helping the community, get some snacks and possibly even win a prize; all while helping the City of McAllen become even more beautiful by picking up litter.

“We are asking the public to volunteer and join in this beatification effort. In addition, we are requesting that McAllen drivers be extra cautious and be on the look-out for volunteers who will be busy cleaning our streets throughout the entire city on that day,” stated Chris Lash, KMB Program Coordinator.

The Don’t Mess with Texas Trash-Off is the single largest one-day cleanup event in the state and serves as Texas’s signature event for the Great American Clean-Up, the nation's largest community improvement program implemented by Keep America Beautiful. The Don’t Mess with Texas Trash-Off is part of Texas Department of Transportation’s litter prevention program, which includes Don’t Mess with Texas, Adopt-a-Highway, and a grassroots partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful. Come show your pride for a beautiful city by participating in the Great American Cleanup.