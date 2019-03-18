EDINBURG – Commissioners Court is backing two bills in the Texas State Senate that address concerns about flood planning, mitigation, and drainage-related infrastructure projects.

Last week, Pct. 1 Commissioner David L. Fuentes and Drainage District General Manager Raul E. Sesin met with lawmakers in Austin, testifying in support of House Bill 13, H.J.R. 81; filed by Rep. Dade Phelan and Senate Bill 1521, S.J.R. 51; filed by Sen. Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa.

The House and Senate Bills will allow Hidalgo County to tap into rainy day funds for development of flood projects, he said.

"We went to Austin to testify on Representative Phelan's bill that will create an infrastructure fund and a rainy day fund," said Sesin. "The $3.2 billion that is being proposed will allow for planning and development of construction of flood mitigation projects statewide."

Under the proposed draft legislation, Hidalgo County will be eligible to take advantage of these funds and apply for the various sources of funding that are appropriated should the legislation be approved, read the resolution.

"Since Hidalgo County is part of the Delta area, drainage is a very important issue because it affects the quality of life of our residents,” said County Judge Richard F. Cortez.