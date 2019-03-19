Weekly Events from March 20 - March 26

Wednesday

March 20

Wednesday Night Comedy

Los Comedy Compadres headlines, with Adam Bob, Steven Padilla and Michael Sanchez. Hosted by Rudy Barba with special guest Michael Paul Garcia.

Cine El Rey, 311 S. 17th St. - McALlen

$10

8:30 p.m.

Krista Jobson (Flute)

UTRGV Flute professor Dr. Krista Jobson, in a program of works that are among the most beloved of the 19th -21st century flute repertoire.

UTGV Performing Arts Complex, 1201 W. University Dr. - Edinburg

Free

7 p.m.

ABS Winter Birds of the RGV

Useful techniques for birding.

Edinburg Scenic Wetlands & World Birding Center, 714 S. Raul Longoria – Edinburg

$2 members, $4 non-members

9:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Wine Down Wednesday

with Ally Martinez

The Gremlin, 322 S. 16th St. - McAllen

10 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Sixpoint DDH Resin Pint Night

Roosevelt's at 7

821 N. Main St. - McAllen

6 p.m.

CIT Postseason

UTRGV vs Grambling State

UTRGV Fieldhouse

$5 - $25

7 p.m.

Lone Pint – Pint Night

Grain to Glass

5921 N. 23rd St. - McAllen

4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Thursday

March 21

The Spazmatics

Las Palmas Race Park

9809 N. Taylor Rd. - Mission

$27 - $42

6 p.m.

Know Your Rights

The Borderlands Edition: Event to inform border residents about their First Amendment Rights.

Cine El Rey, 311 S. 17th St. - McAllen

Free

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Blue Falcon Comedy Night

Veterans open mic night, share funny service memories, bash fellow vets or just stand there.

5x5 Brewing Co. 801 N. Bryan Rd. Ste. 174 – Mission

7 p.m.

Unplugged & Uncorked Thursdays

Ally Martinez Performs

Grain to Glass, 5921 N. 23rd St. - McAllen

4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Code Academy – Building a Customer Experience Map

Learn the tools and techniques that most innovative brands and startups in the world use to create extraordinary services and phenomenal digital experiences.

Code RGV, 601 N. Main St. - Ste. B – McAllen

Free

6 p.m.

Friday

March 22

The Rovers Live

El Vaquero's Hangout

5704 S. FM 494 – Granjeno

3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Percussion Ensemble Concert

STC Cooper Center

3200 Pecan Blvd. - McAllen

7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley Home and Garden Show

Event will take place all weekend.

McAllen Convention Center, 700 Convention Center Blvd. - McAllen

2 p.m. - 5 p.m. (Friday)

McAllen Food Park Unplugged

Live music by Just The 2 Of Us, along with 12 food trucks.

McAllen Food Park, 10 N. Broadway St. - McAllen

8 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Il Divo – Timeless Tour

McAllen Performing Arts Center

801 Convention Center Blvd. - McAllen

$55

8:30 p.m.

Saturday

March 23

UTRGV Jazz Combo

Under the direction of Dr. Bill Haugeberg

UTRGV Performing Arts Complex, 1201 W. University Dr. - Edinburg

$5

7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

World Water Day at IMAS

In partnership with McAllen Public Utility, discover the importance of water and water conservation in the community. Activities include exploring watersheds, sampling water, cleaning up an oil spill and painting with watercolors.

International Museum of Art & Science, 1900 W. Nolana Ave. - McAllen

Included with price of admission

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

3rd Annual Celebration

New drinks, new merch and food by Qweenies and music by DJ Queen Killah Bee.

Grind Coffee Co., 315 W. University Dr. - Edinburg

5 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Tax Filing for Creative Businesses

Dustin Sekula Library

1906 S. Closner Blvd. - Edinburg

Free

10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Food Trucks at Ebony Hills

Southern Ashes will perform.

300 W. Palm Dr. - Edinburg

7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday

March 24

UTRGV Wind Orchestra

Student ensemble series.

UTRGV Performing Arts Complex, 1201 W. University – Edinburg

$5

5 p.m.

Sunday Speaker Series

Spanish and Mexican Land Grants

Museum of South Texas History, 200 N. Closner Blvd. - Edinburg

Included with price of admission

2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Monday

March 25

Chicana Feminism & Research

Presented by Cinthya M. Saavedra, associate professor at UTRGV

McAllen Public Library, 4001 N. 23rd St. - McAllen

6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Tuesday

March 26

Leading in Customer Service

Lunch and Learn Seminar Series – Dr. Barbara Baggerly – Hinojosa from the Leadership Empowerment Group.

McAllen Chamber of Commerce, 1200 Ash Ave. - McAllen

$15

12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Young & Running

A political forum for candidates 40 and under. Featuring Daniela Zuniga and Victor Seby Haddad.

Hidalgo County GOP, 1109 W. Nolana Ave. Ste. 306 – McAllen

6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Art for All Ages

Miroco Machiko will show a unique style. Learn about her use of texture and illustrate.

McAllen Public Library, 4001 N. 23rd St. - McAllen

5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.