Weekly Events from March 20 - March 26
Wednesday
March 20
Wednesday Night Comedy
Los Comedy Compadres headlines, with Adam Bob, Steven Padilla and Michael Sanchez. Hosted by Rudy Barba with special guest Michael Paul Garcia.
Cine El Rey, 311 S. 17th St. - McALlen
$10
8:30 p.m.
Krista Jobson (Flute)
UTRGV Flute professor Dr. Krista Jobson, in a program of works that are among the most beloved of the 19th -21st century flute repertoire.
UTGV Performing Arts Complex, 1201 W. University Dr. - Edinburg
Free
7 p.m.
ABS Winter Birds of the RGV
Useful techniques for birding.
Edinburg Scenic Wetlands & World Birding Center, 714 S. Raul Longoria – Edinburg
$2 members, $4 non-members
9:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Wine Down Wednesday
with Ally Martinez
The Gremlin, 322 S. 16th St. - McAllen
10 p.m. - 2 a.m.
Sixpoint DDH Resin Pint Night
Roosevelt's at 7
821 N. Main St. - McAllen
6 p.m.
CIT Postseason
UTRGV vs Grambling State
UTRGV Fieldhouse
$5 - $25
7 p.m.
Lone Pint – Pint Night
Grain to Glass
5921 N. 23rd St. - McAllen
4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Thursday
March 21
The Spazmatics
Las Palmas Race Park
9809 N. Taylor Rd. - Mission
$27 - $42
6 p.m.
Know Your Rights
The Borderlands Edition: Event to inform border residents about their First Amendment Rights.
Cine El Rey, 311 S. 17th St. - McAllen
Free
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Blue Falcon Comedy Night
Veterans open mic night, share funny service memories, bash fellow vets or just stand there.
5x5 Brewing Co. 801 N. Bryan Rd. Ste. 174 – Mission
7 p.m.
Unplugged & Uncorked Thursdays
Ally Martinez Performs
Grain to Glass, 5921 N. 23rd St. - McAllen
4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Code Academy – Building a Customer Experience Map
Learn the tools and techniques that most innovative brands and startups in the world use to create extraordinary services and phenomenal digital experiences.
Code RGV, 601 N. Main St. - Ste. B – McAllen
Free
6 p.m.
Friday
March 22
The Rovers Live
El Vaquero's Hangout
5704 S. FM 494 – Granjeno
3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Percussion Ensemble Concert
STC Cooper Center
3200 Pecan Blvd. - McAllen
7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley Home and Garden Show
Event will take place all weekend.
McAllen Convention Center, 700 Convention Center Blvd. - McAllen
2 p.m. - 5 p.m. (Friday)
McAllen Food Park Unplugged
Live music by Just The 2 Of Us, along with 12 food trucks.
McAllen Food Park, 10 N. Broadway St. - McAllen
8 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Il Divo – Timeless Tour
McAllen Performing Arts Center
801 Convention Center Blvd. - McAllen
$55
8:30 p.m.
Saturday
March 23
UTRGV Jazz Combo
Under the direction of Dr. Bill Haugeberg
UTRGV Performing Arts Complex, 1201 W. University Dr. - Edinburg
$5
7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
World Water Day at IMAS
In partnership with McAllen Public Utility, discover the importance of water and water conservation in the community. Activities include exploring watersheds, sampling water, cleaning up an oil spill and painting with watercolors.
International Museum of Art & Science, 1900 W. Nolana Ave. - McAllen
Included with price of admission
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
3rd Annual Celebration
New drinks, new merch and food by Qweenies and music by DJ Queen Killah Bee.
Grind Coffee Co., 315 W. University Dr. - Edinburg
5 p.m. - 12 a.m.
Tax Filing for Creative Businesses
Dustin Sekula Library
1906 S. Closner Blvd. - Edinburg
Free
10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Food Trucks at Ebony Hills
Southern Ashes will perform.
300 W. Palm Dr. - Edinburg
7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Sunday
March 24
UTRGV Wind Orchestra
Student ensemble series.
UTRGV Performing Arts Complex, 1201 W. University – Edinburg
$5
5 p.m.
Sunday Speaker Series
Spanish and Mexican Land Grants
Museum of South Texas History, 200 N. Closner Blvd. - Edinburg
Included with price of admission
2 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Monday
March 25
Chicana Feminism & Research
Presented by Cinthya M. Saavedra, associate professor at UTRGV
McAllen Public Library, 4001 N. 23rd St. - McAllen
6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Tuesday
March 26
Leading in Customer Service
Lunch and Learn Seminar Series – Dr. Barbara Baggerly – Hinojosa from the Leadership Empowerment Group.
McAllen Chamber of Commerce, 1200 Ash Ave. - McAllen
$15
12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
Young & Running
A political forum for candidates 40 and under. Featuring Daniela Zuniga and Victor Seby Haddad.
Hidalgo County GOP, 1109 W. Nolana Ave. Ste. 306 – McAllen
6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Art for All Ages
Miroco Machiko will show a unique style. Learn about her use of texture and illustrate.
McAllen Public Library, 4001 N. 23rd St. - McAllen
5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.