SOUTH AUSTIN

Dougherty to host

Bollywood dance program

The Dougherty Arts Center, at 1110 Barton Springs Road, will host Date Night at the DAC: Bollywood Nights from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The free event will include lessons on Bollywood dances and a selection of Indian snack foods.

Registration is required at bit.ly/2FaVUzJ.

NORTH AUSTIN

Austin Asian chamber

hosts 'Eats Night Market'

The Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce will host the Asian Eats Night Market from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday at the St. Vincent de Paul Boutique and Thrift Store, 901 W. Braker Lane.

The night market is organized as a walk through Asia, starting in the Middle East, through South and Southeast Asia and ending in East Asia. It will include food, vendors and dance along with Bollywood music Friday and K-pop music Saturday.

NORTH AUSTIN

Grief center sets workshop

on 'conscious separation'

The Austin Center for Grief & Loss, 2413 Greenlawn Parkway, will host “Practice Conscious Separation” from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday.

The workshop is designed for couples separating or divorcing and who want to maintain a good relationship after the separation, avoid undue stress on children or loved ones involved and learn how to be kind even when stressed.

The cost is $75 per couple, and registration is required at austingrief.org.

BUDA

Buda City Council meeting

rescheduled to March 26

The Buda City Council meeting that was scheduled for Tuesday will be take place beginning at 6:30 p.m. March 26 instead.

The meeting will be in the Ccity Council chambers at Buda City Hall, 405 E. Loop St.

CEDAR PARK

Kids' consignment event

takes place this week

The Fairytale Threads children’s consignment event will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Austin Sports Center, 1420 Toro Grande Blvd.

At the event, local families sell what their children have outgrown, and all items are checked for quality, barcoded and tagged. Items available include clothes, toys, shoes, books, climbers, playhouses, games, bikes, strollers, play pens and highchairs.

The Austin Kids Directory Fair will host entertainment during the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

For tickets and more information: bit.ly/2TRSXgV.

GEORGETOWN

Red Poppy Festival

set for April 26-28

Texas country music singer/songwriter Pat Green will be the headliner for Georgetown’s 20th annual Red Poppy Festival, to run April 26-28.

The free festival will include live music, entertainment, family activities, food and over 120 arts and craft vendors. Other festival highlights include the Red Poppy Parade at 10 a.m. and the car show at 11 a.m. April 27.

The official 2019 Red Poppy Festival poster will be on sale beginning at 6 p.m. April 5 for $5 at the Visitors Center, 103 W. Seventh St.

For more information: RedPoppyFestival.com.

GEORGETOWN

Learn about branding

at 'Breakfast Bites' meeting

The next Breakfast Bites meeting will begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Georgetown Public Library, 402 W. Eighth St.

Branding influencer Grace Lanni will speak on “Branding: Ignite your Tribe as Easy as 1-2-3.” She’ll provide an overview of Branding Canvas, a personal branding survey and how it unfolds into a personal branding profile business owners can use to tell their story to prospective clients/customers.

The meeting will include updates from downtown partner organizations and attendees can find out about new businesses in the downtown district that have opened or are under construction.

RSVP by 5 p.m. Tuesday by calling 512-930-2027 or emailing kim.mcauliffe@georgetown.org.

ELGIN

Family fishing day

takes place Thursday

Elgin will host a catch-and-release family fishing day from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at Morris Memorial Park, 802 N. Avenue C.

Organizers will have a limited number of poles and bait to borrow, as well as a station for learning how to tie knots and identify the fish available in the pond.

Reservations are required at bit.ly/ElginParksEvents.

— American-Statesman staff