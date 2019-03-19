In the last two years, the VMHS Patriot Stars have done exceptional and the last two weekends have been proof of how far hard work and determination can get a team. On Saturday, February 23, 2019 the Stars competed in Corpus Christi, TX. at the Beach Blast with Showtime Int. where they received the following awards:

* Team Pom - Best in Category (1st place) & Supreme Award (highest scoring Pom routine at the competition)

* Team Jazz - Best in Category (1st place) and Precision Award

* Team Contemporary - Best in Category (1st place)

* Officer Jazz - Best in Category Runner Up (2nd Place)

* Officer Lyrical - Best in Category Runner Up (2nd Place)

* Officer Kick - Best in Category (1st place) and Supreme Award (highest scoring officer kick at the competition)

* Large Ensemble - 1st place

* Team and Officer Sweepstakes (score of 85 or better from all judges on all routines)

* Team and Officer Champions Circle (second highest award of the contest, runner up for Grand Champions)

With only one week to prepare for the next competition, the Stars practiced hard and were ready to give it their all one last time to conclude their competition season on a good note. On Saturday, March 2, 2019 the Stars returned for another competition with Showtime Int. at the Valley Dance Spectacular in McAllen, Tx. where they received the following awards:

* 1st place Duet by Jasmine Salazar and Aubree Rodriguez

* Large Ensemble - 1st place

* Team and Officer Sweepstakes (score of 85 or better from all judges on all routines)

* Team and Officer Judges Award (score of 90 or better from all judges on all routines)

* Officer Kick - Best in Category (1st place) and Supreme Award (highest scoring officer kick at the competition)

* Team Jazz - Best in Category Runner Up (2nd Place)

* Team Contemporary - Best in Category (1st place)

* Team Pom - Best in Category (1st place)

* Small Team Division Grand Champions

Patriot Stars Members are: Nelissa Garcia (Major), Jasmine Salazar (Captain), Karina Pena (Co-Captain), Alejandra Romero (1st Lieutenant), Darlynn Barrera (2nd Lieutenant), Cassandra Salinas (3rd Lieutenant), Aubree Rodriguez (4th Lieutenant) Chloe Cortez, Jessie Gomez, Karime Lozano, Mary Lu Villarreal, Stephenie Bearty, Alexa Gonzalez, Alexis Luna-Rubio, Ana Salinas, Issys Reyes, Carolina Garza, Alyssa Cantu, Edanili Sanchez, Lauren Peralez, Kassidy Villalobos, Lauren D. Rios and Iryana Mujica. The Patriot Stars are under the direction of Yajaira Ortiz.