Whether you are 5 years old, 35 or 75, there is nothing like a good “caldo” to make you feel 1,000 times better. Caldo has the power to transform your sadness to the warm and fuzzies, to curing your cold, to making you feel at home. A mother’s hug may be the best thing ever, but we’re sure that a homemade caldo by mom is a close second.

While the Valley is normally drenched in triple-digit weather and humidity galore, the last few days have uncommonly been the ideal caldo-eating weather. We understand that some of you all out there have some loving mommas that whip out “la olla” the second the thermometer hits below 70 degrees, but when some of us are too far away from our moms (or your mom has a better social life than you and is off on a weekend trip, leaving you to fend for yourself), Costa Messa comes through at the hero of the hour.

*via messenger

Gaby: Anybody with a good caldo de pollo? Today especially calls for one!

Trisha: Haha, how about some Caldo Tlapeño? Costa Messa’s is one of my favorites.

Gaby: Oooh! Sounds like a plan. Which one?

Trisha: North 10th. I’ll see you there!

Voted as the “Best Mexican Restaurant” 7 years in a row, Costa Messa was founded in 2002.

It features classic Mexican cuisine, as well as Tex-Mex, prepared with authentic recipes and ingredients. At Costa Messa, their goal is simple, “provide people with the best service and best food possible.” From the moment we walked in we were happily greeted. Like always we split between sitting in the dining or bar area. (We really don’t know why we have this constant battle, as if you didn’t know us at all!) Without any hesitation and cat-like reflexes, our server made a 1-80 and proceeded to lead us to the high tops.

Before we could get to the heart of the subject of our research, caldo, we were unavoidably distracted. Daily Happy Hours are not to be just pushed aside and ignored. Half-off appetizers are just asking to be ordered and then show up magically at your table. Who can resist some Cebollas Chichingaro (sliced onions grilled with special sauce, bacon, and green jalapeños) or a Queso Costa Messa (melted cheese with mushrooms, chorizo, onion, bell peppers, tomato and your choice of tortillas? We opted for a guacamole, choriqueso and some Chimichangas (2 fried flour tortillas stuffed with chicken or beef, cheese, beans and guacamole). Yes, we did some additional research and development and had more yumminess than anticipated for the sake of our readership. You're welcome. *wink*

SIDE NOTE: Don’t be fooled by the Chimichangas! They are a force to be reckoned with. Even though the menu says 2 tortillas, we were 4 at our table and still had some trouble finishing this dish. (We apologize for the lack of Chimichanga-photos as we apparently inhaled these before we could snap one!)

Yes, at that point our bellies were considerably full, but we were not about to fail you. We had our caldos and they were delicious! We couldn't resist the flavorful Caldo Tlalpeño (spicy chicken broth, strips of chicken, avocado, rice, chipotle and tortillas) and the ever traditional Caldo de Res (meat, beef broth with vegetables, rice and tortillas). During our current season of Lent, try the Caldo de Marisco (shrimp, crab, fish and vegetables).

Costa Messa’s Daily Happy Hour is from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m., everyday, including weekends. They’re appetizers have a 50% discount. Make sure to ask for their daily Happy Hour drink specials like $2 Margarita Mondays.

Costa Messa is located at 5248 N 10th Street, McAllen, TX. Hours of Operation are: Monday 11:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m.; Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday through Thursday 7:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 7:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m. Costa Messa also has 2 more locations at 1621 N. 11th Street and 1400 Savannah Avenue. For more information, feel free to call him at (956) 618-1919 or follow them via their social media platforms @CostaMessa.

Gaby Jones and Trisha Watts work hand-in-hand with the service industry. Jones is in charge of craft and imported beer for L&F Distributors-South Texas and Watts is a freelance writer specializing in the marketing of the service industry. Each week they will have a new adventure and provide an opinion on multiple locations throughout the Rio Grande Valley. They can be reached at dishin.it.956@gmail.com.





