EDINBURG – Governor Greg Abbott invites South Texas entrepreneurs looking to start or grow their businesses to a Small Business Conference on Friday, March 29.

The Governor's Small Business Conference offers two half-day sessions — one for existing small businesses and one for startups — featuring private and public small business resources, practical solutions, best practices, and expert assistance on a broad range of business topics and challenges. Guest speakers will include Julian Alvarez, Texas Workforce Commissioner Representing Labor, and Texas Secretary of State David Whitley.

The morning session for existing small business owners provides timely, relevant, actionable advice on how to grow and sustain a business. The afternoon startup session gives aspiring entrepreneurs interactive access to business resources providers and experts to assist in starting a business.

“Small business owners truly are the backbone of our economy,” said Governor Abbott. “Men and women willing to take a risk, to dig deep into their own pockets and stake their future on an idea have long written the story of Texas. That pioneering spirit still fuels our shared prosperity today. And I am committed to working alongside entrepreneurs and small business owners to ensure continuing opportunity for new business growth all across South Texas.”

The Governor's Small Business Conference is co-hosted by the Texas Economic Development Division in the Office of the Governor, Texas Workforce Commission, U.S. Small Business Administration, RGV Partnership, Edinburg Economic Development Corporation and The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. The Governor's Small Business Awards, recognizing outstanding businesses in Texas, will be presented at the close of the morning track.

Governor’s Small Business Conference – South Texas

March 29, 2019

Existing Small Businesses: Morning session, includes lunch: 8:00 am – 1:30 pm

Non-Profits, Startups and Aspiring Entrepreneurs: Afternoon session, includes lunch: 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm

Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance

118 Paseo del Prado

Edinburg, Texas 78539

The fee for the event is $20.

For more details on the agenda and to register, visit: https://gov.texas.gov/business/event/governors-small-business-conference-south-texas