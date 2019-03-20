Meet author K.T. Castle at the Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library. Castle will be presenting her Adult Romance series of novels, The Bridesmaid’s Checklist, and will be especially promoting the series’ first title, Laura’s Wedding(Book 1). The series continues with Marisol’s Wedding (Book 2), and the third volume published July 2018 titled Natalie’s Wedding.

The series centers on a circle of gal pals, with focus on Kassandra -- a single, independent woman who finds herself questioning her lifestyle after all her best friends get married and settle down. Even if Kassie is the only unmarried girl in the pack, she gradually comes to find she isn’t single anymore. Now that all her friends are married, and all the wedding planning is over, she has a chance to concentrate on her relationship with Josh. Or so she thought, since her friends keep visiting her, each with a major life changing crisis. Helping her friends plan their wedding was no problem -- dealing with unexpected personal situations is a whole other thing.

The book presentation and signing are scheduled to take place at the Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 6:00 p.m.

K.T. Castle loves reading, writing, and painting. She’s on a quest to find the words, forms, and colors to materialize the worlds and people of her imagination. She loves reading Romance, especially Young Adult, New Adult, Contemporary, and Paranormal. While she has never seen herself as an incurable romantic, lately this is what she finds herself musing about. When she’s not busy with work -- in front of a computer, placing many thoughts in order -- she does her best to be creative or relax with a good TV series and snacks.

For more information on this event, contact Raul Martinez at 956-383-6246. The library is located at 1906 South Closner Boulevard in front of the historic Echo Hotel.