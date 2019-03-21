EDINBURG – Magee Elementary recently added to its long list of accolades which include a National Blue Ribbon Award with being named a National ESEA Distinguished School.

“As a school district we're proud of Magee Elementary because they have received so many honors and have been recognized not only at the local and state level but at the national level,” Superintendent of schools Dr. Rene Gutierrez said. “This school has excelled at academics and the achievements of the students is unbelievable.”

To qualify for this designation students need to perform at a high level academically over a five-year period. Students have exceeded expectations in state assessments like reading, writing, mathematics and science.

“When a school has been performing like that for several years, that is when the awards start coming in,” Gutierrez said. “Not only from the state level but the national level.”

Specifically, Gutierrez said Magee serves a number of low-income students but that does not matter and is not a barrier for the excellence of education.

Since 1996 the National ESEA Distinguished School Program has publicly recognized qualifying federally funded schools for outstanding achievement of students. It highlights the efforts of school across the country making significant improvements for their students.

Magee Elementary was one of two schools in the state to be recognized with the award. In Texas there are over 6,000 elementary schools.