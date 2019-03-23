CHICAGO -- Shhhhh, please don't tell anyone that I'm breaking rules at school.

The other day, I said "I love you" to one of my students.

What else are you supposed to tell a 6-year-old who's crying inconsolably after he bumped his head -- and you happen to absolutely mean it?

Another student, a developmentally delayed 5-year-old, only settles in to learn the ABCs and 123s when sitting close to me, with my arm lovingly draped around her tiny shoulders. That's a real no-no, as is holding her hand to get her to walk down the hallway quietly.

I sneak jigsaw puzzles, coloring books and small trinkets that I buy for a dollar at my local Goodwill thrift store into the backpacks of some of my lowest-income students because spring break is coming, and I know they don't have a lot of brain-stimulating supplies at home.

I'm secretly plotting for ways to circumvent my school's rules against making home visits to learn about the family culture and home-country customs of some of my most recent-arrival immigrant students so I can cement the bonds I've formed with the families thus far.

Such is life at a well-to-do, diverse district in the suburbs of Chicago, where immigrant kids and native-born students from households in which languages other than English are spoken learn side by side.

These students are made to feel welcome, yes, but are also treated far differently than they would be at high-poverty schools, which usually encourage teachers to forge close, personal bonds with students and their families.

These are partnerships that are badly needed as our nation struggles with how to think about and integrate immigrants and others into our society.

Across the nation, immigrant children and students of color are increasingly finding peers -- and in some cases, staff -- in their schools who don't understand that wearing a red "Make America Great Again" hat or "joking" about building a wall is terrifying to them.

But in addition to the harsh political climate, more research is emerging suggesting that when students feel seen, heard, understood and, yes, loved by the people in their schools, they learn better.

According to the education trade magazine Education Week, a review of 46 studies on student achievement found that strong teacher-student relationships were associated with short- and long-term improvements on measures like student academic engagement, attendance, grades, the number of disruptive behaviors and suspensions and school-dropout rates.

And the effects were strong even when controlling for differences in students' individual, family and school backgrounds.

"The relational part of teaching may very well be its most underrated aspect," James Ford, the 2015 North Carolina State Teacher of the Year and the program director for the Public School Forum of North Carolina, told Education Week. "When teachers are good at building relationships with students, the skill is seen more as cover for a lack of content knowledge or wherewithal to instruct with rigor … Our first job as teachers is to make sure that we learn our students, that we connect with them on a real level, showing respect for their culture and affirming their worthiness to receive the best education possible."

It's true -- for some education reformers, the idea that all students need is "love" is ridiculous on its face. Even I have railed against the bromide.

In March 2016, I agreed with a Chicago Public Schools teacher, Ray Salazar, who blogged his frustration that popular teacher culture suggested that "love is the recipe" to succeed with students, instead of a dedication to high-quality instruction.

No doubt, we must agree that ensuring rigorous methods for teaching and assessing students is paramount.

But two and a half years after the election of Donald Trump as president, surely we can see that it's going to take way more than strong pedagogical skills to help students -- especially immigrant and non-white ones -- feel safe, valued and respected while they're at school.

As parents and student advocates, we must continue to push hard for high-quality teacher preparation that includes real-world classroom management instruction and screening for subject-matter expertise.

But we must also discard the cloak of sterility that some schools don when approaching student and family relationships.

Of course we need strong policies to protect teachers and students from inappropriate interactions. But educators are humans who likely got into teaching to boost students and their families up the socioeconomic ladder of success.

Let's give them the space to forge the loving teacher-student relationships that have the highest likelihood of ensuring success.

Esther Cepeda's column is distributed by the Washington Post Writers Group.


