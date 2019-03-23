The Mission Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) Board of Trustees hosted its annual Mission Academic Excellence Awards Banquet on March 21. This banquet and award honors the top five percent of the senior classes from Mission Collegiate High School, Mission High School, and Veterans Memorial High School. Each student is recognized individually by the members of the Board of Trustees.

In addition to honoring the top seniors, each student honoree invites an educator who has been important in their lives to honor as well.

The Mission Academic Excellence Award recipients from Mission Collegiate High School are: Carina Yisette Martinez, Melina Rivas, Adriana Azucena Gonzalez, Isacc Adame, Angelina Marie Ayala.

The Mission Academic Excellence Award recipients from Mission High School are: Sara Alexis Alonzo, Emily Monik Barragan, Jenny Marie Barrientos, Perla Janeth Del Angel, Aldo Julian Duron Esparza, Enrique Elizondo, Mayra Alejandra Flores, Anahi Florez, Diana Giselle Gamez, Karliza Garza, Alexander Sebastian Gonzalez, Victoria Lynn Gonzalez, Alejandro Hernandez, Carlos Gilberto Hernandez, Samantha Marie Hernandez, Mia Faythe Lerma, Raven Nicole Lopez, Zachary Cyric Lopez, Kathryn Joanna Macias, Ines Gerald Mendiola Garza, Jailene Porcayo, Priscilla Monique Quintero, Anthony Joe Ramon, Jessica Rodriguez, Ruby Salazar, Alondra Annahi Salinas, Destiny Brianna Sanchez, Vanessa Zavala.

The Mission Academic Excellence Award recipients from Veterans Memorial High School are: Miguel Angel Ayala, Gabriella Alejandra De La Garza, Logan Alexander Dovalina, Erik Espinoza, Arturo Flores III, Olivia Marie Flores, Jonathan Ricardo Fuentes Gonzalez, Nelissa Garcia, Cheyenne Garza, Landry Gilpin, Desiree Gonzalez, Citlali Haro Franco, Gloria Esperanza Hernandez, Robert Damian Hernandez, Michael Angelo Iglesias, Stephan Ray Jabs, Jesse Lerma III, Dedrick Ray Lopez, Andrea Trinidad Martinez, Delilah Ivonne Moreno, Adal Adonis Ordoñez, Melanie Peña, Anna Gabriela Vela, Daniel Steven Vela.