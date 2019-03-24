FORT SMITH, Ark. — Chandler Casey threw a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts and three teammates backed him with RBI singles as Lubbock Christian University edged Arkansas-Fort Smith 3-1 Saturday, completing a sweep in a Heartland Conference three-game series.

Casey (4-3) carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning before he walked Brooks Sunny and pinch hitter Logan Easley tripled to right field with two outs. Casey struck out the next batter and pitched a three-up, three-down ninth to finish off a 2-hour, 2-minute game.

The senior righthander from Frenship walked two and threw 105 pitches.

The game was scoreless to the sixth when Will Clark and Ryan Rijo hit run-scoring singles for LCU. Easley's RBI triple narrowed the gap to 2-1, and LCU added a run in the ninth on an Eddy Vasquez single.