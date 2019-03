Advanced West Texas Builders Inc., Stonewood Estates, 5609 116th St., 1,775 sq. feet, $221,686

Apex Construction LLC, Orchard Park, 3901 109th St., 3,890 sq. feet, $430,000

Betenbough Homes, Bell Farms, 2125 143rd St., 1,932 sq. feet, $135,950

Betenbough Homes, Bell Farms, 2129 143rd St., 1,350 sq. feet, $134,950

Betenbough Homes, Bell Farms, 2302 144th St., 3,304 sq. feet, $243,950

Betenbough Homes, Bell Farms, 2306 144th St., 2,562 sq. feet, $250,950

Betenbough Homes, Bell Farms, 2308 144th St., 2,361 sq. feet, $247,950

Betenbough Homes, Bell Farms, 2310 144th St., 3,348 sq. feet, $255,300

Betenbough Homes, Bell Farms, 2301 145th St., 3,525 sq. feet, $286,675

Betenbough Homes, Bell Farms, 2307 145th St., 3,304 sq. feet, $255,350

Betenbough Homes, Bell Farms, 14318 Ave. U, 1,450 sq. feet, $149,800

Betenbough Homes, Bell Farms, 14330 Ave. U, 1,760 sq. feet, $184,675

Betenbough Homes, Bell Farms, 14306 Uvalde Ave., 1,925 sq. feet, $134,950

Betenbough Homes, Bell Farms, 14311 Uvalde Ave., 1,550 sq. feet, $153,450

Betenbough Homes, Bell Farms, 14408 Uvalde Ave., 1,350 sq. feet, $135,950

Betenbough Homes, Bell Farms, 14409 Uvalde Ave., 1,450 sq. feet, $147,300

Betenbough Homes, Bell Farms, 14301 Vernon Ave., 1,925 sq. feet, $135,950

Betenbough Homes, Bell Farms, 14303 Vernon Ave., 1,854 sq. feet, $133,950

Betenbough Homes, Bell Farms, 14306 Vernon Ave., 1,450 sq. feet, $134,995

Betenbough Homes, Bell Farms, 14310 Vernon Ave., 1,450 sq. feet, $142,850

Betenbough Homes, Bell Farms, 14312 Vernon Ave., 1,350 sq. feet, $136,950

Betenbough Homes, Milwaukee Ridge, 3713 Norwich Ave., 1,854 sq. feet, $143,950

Betenbough Homes, Milwaukee Ridge, 3710 Oakridge Ave., 2,044 sq. feet, $141,675

Betenbough Homes, Milwaukee Ridge, 3716 Oakridge Ave., 1,944 sq. feet, $138,950

Betenbough Homes, Milwaukee Ridge, 3718 Oakridge Ave., 2,051 sq. feet, $141,750

Betenbough Homes, Milwaukee Ridge, 3705 Pontiac Ave., 2,044 sq. feet, $137,950

Betenbough Homes, Milwaukee Ridge, 3711 Pontiac Ave., 2,154 sq. feet, $143,950

Betenbough Homes, Milwaukee Ridge, 3716 Pontiac Ave., 2,548 sq. feet, $171,950

Betenbough Homes, Milwaukee Ridge, 3709 Prentiss Ave., 2,044 sq. feet, $144,600

Betenbough Homes, Milwaukee Ridge, 3717 Prentiss Ave., 1,932 sq. feet, $135,450

Betenbough Homes, Quincy Park, 7115 90th St., 2,732 sq. feet, $206,950

Betenbough Homes, Windstone at Upland, 7339 99th St., 3,233 sq. feet, $246,950

Betenbough Homes, Windstone at Upland, 7501 100th St., 2,759 sq. feet, $213,225

Betenbough Homes, Windstone at Upland, 7513 100th St., 2,548 sq. feet, $184,575

Betenbough Homes, Windstone at Upland, 7520 100th St., 2,154 sq. feet, $152,450

Betenbough Homes, Windstone at Upland, 7523 100th St., 1,950 sq. feet, $229,350

Betenbough Homes, Windstone at Upland, 7518 101st St., 2,051 sq. feet, $147,950

Betenbough Homes, Windstone at Upland, 14411 Uvalde Ave., 2,241 sq. feet, $163,550

Betenbough Homes, Windstone at Upland, 9806 Valencia Ave., 3,347 sq. feet, $242,775

Betenbough Homes, Windstone at Upland, 9807 Valencia Ave., 2,732 sq. feet, $206,550

Blue Creek Homes LLC, Yellowhouse Canyon, 4313 E. 61st St., 1,243 sq. feet, $56,000

Blue Creek Homes LLC, Yellowhouse Canyon, 4315 E. 61st St., 1,243 sq. feet, $56,000

Blue Creek Homes LLC, Yellowhouse Canyon, 4317 E. 61st St., 1,243 sq. feet, $56,000

Blue Creek Homes LLC, Yellowhouse Canyon, 4319 E. 61st St., 1,243 sq. feet, $56,000

Clearview Custom Homes LLC, Estates of Kelsey Park, 3809 139th St., 6,445 sq. feet, $735,000

Clearview Custom Homes LLC, Hatton Place, 3705 117th St., 3,536 sq. feet, $355,000

Clearview Custom Homes LLC, Hatton Place, 3707 117th St., 2,326 sq. feet, $355,000

Clearview Custom Homes LLC, Stonebridge Community, 1708 102nd St., duplex, 2,952 sq. feet, $250,000

Clearview Custom Homes LLC, Stonebridge Community, 1710 102nd St., duplex, 3,804 sq. feet, $250,000

Clearview Custom Homes LLC, Stonebridge Community, 1712 102nd St., duplex, 3,804 sq. feet, $250,000

Clearview Custom Homes LLC, Stonebridge Community, 1714 102nd St., duplex, 2,952 sq. feet, $250,000

Clearview Custom Homes LLC, Stonebridge Community, 1716 102nd St., duplex, 2,952 sq. feet, $250,000

Clearview Custom Homes LLC, Stonebridge Community, 1718 102nd St., duplex, 2,952 sq. feet, $250,000

Clearview Custom Homes LLC, Stonebridge Community, 1720 102nd St., duplex, 2,952 sq. feet, $250,000

Clearview Custom Homes LLC, Stonebridge Community, 1722 102nd St., duplex, 2,952 sq. feet, $250,000

Clearview Custom Homes LLC, Stonebridge Community, 1724 102nd St., duplex, 2,952 sq. feet, $250,000

David Rogers Homes, The Trails at Regal Park, 6403 91st St., 4,063 sq. feet, $437,345

Jordan Wheatley Custom Homes, Stonewood Estates, 11601 Evanston Ave., 2,164 sq. feet, $100,000

Jordan Wheatley Custom Homes, Stonewood Estates, 11603 Evanston Ave., 2,142 sq. feet, $100,000

Jordan Wheatley Custom Homes, Stonewood Estates, 11605 Evanston Ave., 2,164 sq. feet, $100,000

Jordan Wheatley Custom Homes, Stonewood Estates, 11607 Evanston Ave., 2,142 sq. feet, $100,000

Jordan Wheatley Custom Homes, Stonewood Estates, 11609 Evanston Ave., 2,190 sq. feet, $100,000

Jordan Wheatley Custom Homes, Stonewood Estates, 11611 Evanston Ave., 1,544 sq. feet, $100,000

Jordan Wheatley Custom Homes, Stonewood Estates, 11613 Evanston Ave., 1,520 sq. feet, $100,000

Jordan Wheatley Custom Homes, Stonewood Estates, 11615 Evanston Ave., 1,520 sq. feet, $100,000

Jordan Wheatley Custom Homes, Stonewood Estates, 11617 Evanston Ave., 1,520 sq. feet, $100,000

Jordan Wheatley Custom Homes, Stonewood Estates, 11619 Evanston Ave., 1,520 sq. feet, $100,000

Jordan Wheatley Custom Homes, Stonewood Estates, 11621 Evanston Ave., 1,520 sq. feet, $100,000

Jordan Wheatley Custom Homes, Stonewood Estates, 11623 Evanston Ave., 1,492 sq. feet, $100,000

Jordan Wheatley Custom Homes, Stonewood Estates, 11625 Evanston Ave., 1,492 sq. feet, $100,000

Jordan Wheatley Custom Homes, Stonewood Estates, 11627 Evanston Ave., 1,492 sq. feet, $100,000

Jordan Wheatley Custom Homes, Stonewood Estates, 11629 Evanston Ave., 1,492 sq. feet, $100,000

Kim Craig Construction, Solaris Estates, 3923 126th St., 3,191 sq. feet, $325,000

LS Kingdom Homes, Southcrest Estates, 10904 Vinton Ave., 3,465 sq. feet, $260,000

Rod Burgett Homes Inc., Stonewood Estates, 5706 120th St., duplex, 3,038 sq. feet, $190,000

Rod Burgett Homes Inc., Stonewood Estates, 5710 120th St., duplex, 3,038 sq. feet, $190,000

Rod Burgett Homes Inc., Stonewood Estates, 5722 120th St., duplex, 3,038 sq. feet, $190,000

Rod Burgett Homes Inc., Stonewood Estates, 5726 120th St., duplex, 3,038 sq. feet, $190,000

Roten Homes Inc., Day Estates, 9612 Grover Ave., 2,792 sq. feet, $274,575

Roten Homes Inc., Day Estates, 6011 96th St., 3,033 sq. feet, $260,880

Roten Homes Inc., Stonebridge Community, 1716 99th Place, 2,057 sq. feet, $177,250

Roten Homes Inc., Stonebridge Community, 1718 99th Place, 2,226 sq. feet, $168,750

Roten Homes Inc., Stonebridge Community, 1720 99th Place, 1,799 sq. feet, $149,950

Roten Homes Inc., Stonebridge Community, 1701 99th St., 1,566 sq. feet, $176,901

Scarlet Matador Construction LLC, Unplatted, 4611 124th St., 2,180 sq. feet, $100,000

Seal & Seal Inc., Cedar Park, 1526 79th St., 2,341 sq. feet, $199,900

Seal & Seal Inc., Fox Ridge, 2315 103rd St., 1,727 sq. feet, $219,900

Seal & Seal Inc., Hatton Place, 3423 124th St., 3,007 sq. feet, $279,900

Seal & Seal Inc., Hatton Place, 3427 124th St., 2,646 sq. feet, $249,900

Seal & Seal Inc., Hatton Place, 3505 124th St., 3,151 sq. feet, $275,900

Seal & Seal Inc., Hatton Place, 3507 124th St., 3,570 sq. feet, $315,900

Seal & Seal Inc., Hatton Place, 3509 124th St., 2,791 sq. feet, $274,500

Seal & Seal Inc., The Trails at Regal Park, 6344 88th St., 3,195 sq. feet, $373,900

Serbantez Holdings LLC, Valencia, 6104 86th St., 3,773 sq. feet, $365,000

Stoker Brothers Construction, Enclave at Kelsey Park, 3818 138th St., 3,914 sq. feet, $450,000

Toogood Built Homes, Enclave at Kelsey Park, 4304 138th St., 2,821 sq. feet, $440,000