Nicole Mendes and Sydney Romero put No. 2 Oklahoma ahead with two-run homers in the second inning and the Sooners went on to beat No. 12 Texas Tech 8-3 Saturday before a capacity crowd at Rocky Johnson Field.

Grace Green also hit a pair of solo homers as Oklahoma (28-2, 2-0) beat Tech (27-4, 0-2) for the second day in a row in the opening Big 12 softball series.

Mendes' third homer of the season and Romero's 10th, both off Erin Edmoundson, made it 4-0 in the second.

Tech rallied to 4-3 in the bottom of the inning with an RBI double from Breanna Russell and a two-run double from Karli Hamilton that chased starter Mariah Lopez.

But OU reliever Shannon Saile (5-1) held Tech to two hits over the last 5 1/3 innings and struck out nine.

Green's homers in the third and seventh innings gave her six for the season. Green's leadoff homer in the third chased Edmoundson (13-2), who yielded five runs on six hits.

Taylor Satchell and Heaven Burton had two hits apiece for the Red Raiders.

OU won its 27th conference game in a row and its 22nd straight against Tech.

The series concludes with a game at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Track and field

Senior sprinter Tiffani Johnson ran a personal record 11.44 seconds to win the women's 100 meters and Duke Kicinski threw in the 200-foot range for the second week in a row in the discus, highlighting Texas Tech's performances in its first home outdoor meet.

Kicinski threw 207-10 the previous weekend at Abilene to lead NCAA Division I and threw 199-2 Saturday.

Chinne Okoronkwo, an all-American indoors in the pole vault and the triple jump, vaulted 13-10 for first place while teammate Brianna Johnson won the triple jump with a mark of 41-10 3/4.

Other men's individual winners from Tech included Drew McMichael in the pole vault (17-6 1/4), Jack Scarborough in the high jump (6-11), Jequan Hogan in the triple jump (49-9) and Norman Grimes in the 400-meter hurdles (51.44).

Among Tech's first-place finishers on the women's side were Rose Njoku in the 100 hurdles (13.69), Maygen Smith in the 800 (2:13.46) and Damajahnee Birch in the 400 hurdles (59.97). Other Tech field-event winners were Seasons Usual in the discus (178-11) and Cyre Virgo in the high jump (5-7 1/4).

Tech won the men's 400-meter and 1,600-meter relays. Justin Hall, Jacolby Shelton, Keion Sutton and Charles Brown ran 39.94 in the sprint relay, and Josiah MacInnis, Isaac Marquez, Lavone Brown and Chancellor Stephenson went 3:11.36 in the 1,600 relay.

Men's tennis

HOUSTON — Parker Wynn, Franco Ribero and Bjorn Thomson won singles matches to wrap up a 4-1 victory for Texas Tech over the host team at the Rice Invitational.

Tech (13-7) has won six of its past eight matches going into its Big 12 opener Friday at Texas.