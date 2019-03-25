McAllen High School’s Victor Saldana has qualified to attend the Business Professionals of America (BPA) 2019 National Leadership Conference, May 1-5, in Anaheim, Calif.

He will join nearly 6,000 conference delegates from across the nation to compete in this national level business skills competition. He will also attend leadership workshops, general sessions and national officer candidate campaigns and elections.

“Each year, the National Leadership Conference offers our students the opportunity to showcase their skills and compete against other students from across the country, and be recognized for their dedication and hard work they have put forth through the year,” McAllen High Chapter Advisor Diana Rodriguez said.

McAllen High BPA has had a hugely successful year with 26 students competing at the Regional Leadership Conference and 16 advancing to the State Leadership Conference. In total, McAllen ISD sent 34 students to the state level from its traditional high schools.

Saldana, a sophomore, will compete in Fundamentals of Spreadsheets. Julio Guerra, a senior, is an alternate national qualifier in Networking with Microsoft.

BPA is the premier Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) for high school, college, and middle school students preparing for careers in business, finance and management information systems and other related fields.