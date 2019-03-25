Located in Berlin, Germany the office will support efforts of attracting European manufacturing companies

The Rio South Texas Economic Council’s efforts of attracting European manufacturing companies to the Rio Grande Valley have taken another significant step forward with the opening of the Rio South Texas Economic Council’s (RSTEC) European Office. Located in Berlin, Germany, the geographic, economic, and political heart of Europe, RSTEC’s European Office will provide RSTEC Members an opportunity to leverage a local European resource for their business recruitment efforts, as well as provide companies interested in investing in our bi-national region a multi-lingual contact on the European continent.

Rio South Texas Economic Council’s Executive Director, Matt Z. Ruszczak, commented “This is the first time an economic development organization from the Rio Grande Valley establishes a permanent presence in Europe, and RSTEC is excited to support its valued members in taking their economic development efforts across the globe.” Ruszczak furthermore stated: “The office is located on Kurfuerstendamm, one of the most prominent commercial locations in all of Europe, essentially the German equivalent of 5th Avenue in New York City, and it was established through RSTEC’s relationship with the Transatlantic Business & Investment Council (TBIC), the premier origination connecting European companies with American communities. Both the address and the folks involved carry tremendous credibility, and therefore show potential investors how serious RSTEC Members are about attracting European Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to their community.”

RSTEC’s new European Office will be put to use promptly, as Ruszczak departs on an FDI Recruitment Mission to Europe this week. The trip includes company visits in Denmark and Germany, as well as a participation in the Hannover Messe, the world’s largest tradeshow focused on advanced manufacturing and industrial technology, featuring over 5,000 exhibitors and attracting over 200,000 attendees.

The Rio South Texas Economic Council is a membership based regional economic development marketing organization focused on attracting Foreign Direct Investment to the bi-national Rio South Texas Region and supporting regional collaboration in economic development, workforce development, and bi-national relations.