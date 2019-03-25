PHARR - Due to his commitment to education, Texas State Senator Eddie Lucio, Jr. surprised Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD Superintendent Dr. Daniel King with a state flag flown over the Texas Capitol during the 5th Hidalgo County Courts in Schools hearing held at PSJA North Early College High School on Friday, March 22, 2019.

The new program is part of Texas Code of Criminal Procedure 42.025-Sentencing Hearing at Secondary Schools that allows judges to order sentencing hearings hosted at high schools to provide this educational value to students. PSJA ISD was the first school district to offer this educational opportunity in Hidalgo County.

The court hearing was the 5th held at PSJA ISD by Hidalgo County 92nd District Court Judge Luis Manuel Singleterry, a PSJA graduate himself. According to Judge Singleterry, by witnessing real court, students can see attorneys and judges in action, allowing them to learn more about careers in the legal field.

In addition to speaking to students about the importance of going to college and taking advantage of the many opportunities available to them, Senator Lucio commended the district for its leadership and relentless commitment to education.

“Your Superintendent is highly regarded and appreciated not only in this community but throughout Texas,” Senator Lucio. “I want to congratulate PSJA ISD for being one of the best school districts in the state.”