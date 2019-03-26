PHARR – Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD is the winner of the Large School District Category of the statewide It’s Time Texas Community Challenge sponsored by H-E-B. The organization announced the winners on March 12.

The It’s Time Texas Community Challenge is an annual statewide competition that unites cities, school districts, businesses, and organizations with the common goal of transforming their community’s health.

While PSJA ISD has engaged in the statewide competition for several years now, this year the school district earned 2,264,190 points in the large school district category surpassing last year’s record of 525,100 points.

According to Sulema Solis, PSJA ISD Director of Health Services, this year’s results were possible thanks to a successful district wide effort involving students, staff, and parents who committed to a healthier lifestyle by registering and logging healthy points for their community.

While all 44 PSJA ISD schools played a vital role in winning the statewide competition, the district recognized the following campuses for winning the first ever PSJA Healthy School Challenge and earning the most points in their category:

Elementary Category - Cesar Chavez Elementary with 122,120 points

Middle School Category - Audie Murphy Middle School with 104,050 points

High School Category - PSJA Early College High School with 472,600 points

Honorable Mention - PSJA T. Jefferson T-STEM ECHS with 468,950 points

In addition to earning the most points in their category, these schools went above and beyond promoting a healthy lifestyle.

“I am very proud of our staff and students,” said Chavez Elementary Principal Roel Faz. “We promote healthy eating and exercise throughout the year and are honored to have won as it showcases our efforts.”

At PSJA Early College High School, earning over 470,000 points took a campus-wide effort.

“We embraced the healthy lifestyle challenge as a family,” said Principal Dr. Alejandro Elias. “Staff, students and the community invited their family members to partake in the challenge in order to become a healthy community.”

PSJA ISD would like to thank the cities of Pharr, San Juan, and Alamo and the local business Crunch Fitness for their continued support throughout the competition. As well as several district departments, including the PSJA Parental Engagement Program and Athletics/PE Department, for playing a vital role in engaging parents and students throughout the competition.