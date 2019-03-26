Join us at Speer Memorial Library in Mission on Saturday, March 30, 2019, for our Health and Fitness Expo 2019, to take place from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The Health and Fitness Expo is a great way to discover how to improve your health by getting information about local gym memberships, learning about healthy eating, and getting a massage.

Also, you can find out about various health insurance options, meet representatives of local hospitals and sports teams, and even find information about boxing.

In addition, we’ll be raffling door prizes throughout the event—so come and join us on Saturday, March 30, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

For more information, please call Denise Cuellar at 580-8750, or Lulu Garcia at 580-8714. You can also stop by the Circulation Desk at our library.

Speer Memorial Library is located at 12th and Kika De La Garza in Mission. The library is open (except for Holidays) Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. The Library's homepage can be accessed for information via the Internet by entering www.mission.lib.tx.us. Stay up to date with the latest events going on in our neighborhood library by joining our FACEBOOK page at www.facebook.com/speermemoriallibrary.