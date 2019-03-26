UTSA will be hitting the road for a Texas road trip. Rowdy’s Roadshow is making stops in Houston, Dallas-Ft. Worth, the Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio.

Rowdy’s Roadshow is an opportunity for Future Roadrunners and their families to gain valuable information on UTSA admissions, financial aid, academic programs, student life and campus services. Participants will also be able to meet with other UTSA students, such as Mr. and Ms. UTSA and Top Scholars, and begin their Rowdy Ready journey by signing up for Orientation.

WHEN: Tuesday, April 2, 2019

5 – 9 p.m.

WHERE: McAllen Conference Center

700 Convention Center Blvd.

McAllen, TX 78501