Community is stepping forward to help

The City of Mission Food Pantry provides blessing boxes around town to help those in need. The boxes ensure Mission residents always have something to eat, even when the food pantry is closed. Unfortunately, the blessing box located at 115 S. Mayberry was vandalized March 25, 2019 for the second time.

“Our citizens are so giving, so it is disheartening to see someone do this. However it has not broken our spirit,” Mission Food Pantry Director Adela Ortega said. “In fact, it has been a blessing in disguise. Ever since word got out, we have had so many people inquiring how to help and donate even more.”

The blessing boxes remain open 24/7 with the precept, “leave what you can, and take what you need.” The Plexiglas was broken out on the box.

“It’s sad to see someone damage a box that is readily available to help those that are in need. We are asking residents to be our eyes and ears and help us track down whoever is responsible, but our community is rallying and contributing even more,” City Manager Randy Perez said. “There’s a silver lining because it actually put a bigger spotlight on this great program.”

Mission currently has three blessing boxes around the city. Two more will be added this week.

If anyone has information on the blessing box vandalism case, they are urged to call Mission Crime Stoppers at 956-581-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.