Spring has officially arrived, but it seems that Mother Nature did not receive that memo for our particular area of the world. Our local RGV weather continues to range from “hella hot” to “Where the heck did I leave my coat”! Our tummies and taste buds have been all over the place too, but being the adaptive individuals that we are, we’ve been able to keep up. We definitely needed a place with a variety of soups aka “caldos” and, fortunately, we found just the place.

First opened in 1989, Don Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant is owned by the Jasso family. Growing up watching his grandmother cook everyday, Homero Jasso recognized his passion early on. From breakfast tacos being sold for a maximum capacity of four people at its original location, to the inevitable expansion that is now an elegant hacienda style building offering breakfast, mexican and seafood cuisine, Don Pepe’s opened the “bigger and better” version of itself in December 2006.

The Hacienda structure sits on an acre and a half of land totalling 6,000 square feet and its welcoming grounds are complemented by tropical plants and a duck pond! The decor consists of Saltillo tile floors, talavera tile accents, Mexican chandeliers, and Mexican lanterns to create a real feel for our South of the Border region.

Trisha: We are starting with apps, right?

Gaby: Ummm...really? Did you NOT see the Queso Fundido (Melted Oaxaca cheese with Mexican chorizo served with corn tortillas) on the menu?

Trisha: lol Yeah, just making sure we were on the same page.

Evidently, we started with the Queso Fundido and also indulged in the complimentary, colorful array of tortilla chips and salsas provided to us. We quickly moved on to place entree orders for

Caldo de Tlapeño (Chicken stock soup with chipotle chilies, vegetables' diced avocado and cheese), Caldo de Pollo (Soup of chicken and fresh vegetables in its own natural stock; served with Mexican rice and tortillas) and, just to make sure we had enough food and variety *wink* we also requested the Fajita Tampiqueña (Grilled fajita with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and two cheese enchiladas and guacamole).

Side Note: For the breakfast lovers out there, you know who you are, Don Pepe’s also serves breakfast ALL day, everyday!

Available daily is Don Pepe's Menudo (house specialty soup with honeycomb and hominy served with diced onions, Serrano peppers, lemon, and choice of tortillas) Make sure to satisfy your sweet buds with their amazing desserts‎ like Flan de la Casa, Chocolate Cake, Cheese Cake, Pastel Tres Leches, Carrot Cake and Chocolate Tres Leches. Also, if you prefer your dessert in liquid form, Don Pepe’s “Happy Hour” is available from 4:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Don Pepe’s is located at 306 N. McColl Rd, McAllen, TX. The restaurant’s hours of operation are: Sunday- Thursday from 7:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 7:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m. For more information, feel free to contact them at 956-631-8516 or visit their website at donpepesmcallen.com. Also, make sure to follow them via Facebook @donpepesmcallen and

contact Don Pepe's Mexican Restaurant & Catering on FB Messenger.

Gaby Jones and Trisha Watts work hand-in-hand with the service industry. Jones is in charge of craft and imported beer for L&F Distributors-South Texas and Watts is a freelance writer specializing in the marketing of the service industry. Each week they will have a new adventure and provide an opinion on multiple locations throughout the Rio Grande Valley. They can be reached at dishin.it.956@gmail.com.