The Mission High School (MHS) One Act Play Team is advancing out of the Bi-District competition to the Area level competitions. Those competitions will be held next week in Zapata.

In addition to advancing to the Area competition, several individual honors were earned at the Bi-District competition. Miranda Davis and Edwin Velasquez earned honorable mentions. Ivan Gonzalez was named All-Star Cast. Giselle De Leon earned All-Star Tech.

The MHS One Act Play Team is performing “The Servant of Two Masters.”