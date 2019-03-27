The report is out, the summary provided, and now, it appears all heck, or something like that, has broken loose. After nearly two years of expense and suspense, special counsel Robert Mueller last Friday wrapped up his probe into whether President Trump’s campaign worked with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election.

The short answer is Mueller found no evidence of that, but the report reached no conclusion regarding whether the president obstructed justice. Mueller forwarded his findings to Attorney General William Barr, who on Sunday boiled it down to a four-page summary that, unsurprisingly, immediately set off politicized squabbling.

“Given Mr. Barr’s public record of bias against the special counsel’s inquiry, he is not a neutral observer and is not in a position to make objective determinations about the report,” Democratic leadership was quoted by the Associated Press in our report Monday. They claim Barr’s summary creates more questions than answers. For his part, President Trump proclaimed via Twitter “complete and total exoneration” from what he characterized as “an illegal takedown.”

Uh, that’s not quite what the report or Barr’s summary said. True, there was no smoking gun or bombshell revelation, and it represents something of a turning point for the Trump presidency, which is particularly important in advance of the 2020 elections. And whatever your political leaning, the fact that the very framework of the American democracy was found not to have been undermined is a big deal.

In the summary, the AG wrote there was evidence on both sides of the obstruction-of-justice question, wrapping things up with, “while this report does not conclude the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.” This has the president’s detractors calling for a full and transparent release of the Mueller report.

Barr, who was nominated for the AG job by Trump some four months ago, said Justice Department officials believe Mueller’s evidence for an obstruction charge would not stand up in court because, Barr said, the moves in question – like firing former FBI Director James Comey – were decisions he was legally empowered to make.

For Trump, finalizing this report brings to an end an investigative chapter that has hung over his presidency from the beginning. The 22-month Mueller probe was hardly an idle affair. Almost three dozen people, including several Trump campaign insiders, were caught up in the wide-ranging probe.

By the time it was all said and done, 34 people had been charged, including a half-dozen Trump aides and advisers, and some 2,800 subpoenas were issued while 500 search warrants were executed and 500 witnesses interviewed, according to the AP. The report was submitted to Barr instead of directly to Congress and the public because, as our story pointed out, Mueller’s investigation operated under the watch of the Justice Department.

The questions become what now and what next. Democrats are calling for the release of the entire report, and Barr claims he is working with Mueller on this. The president has indicated he would support releasing the report and related documents. The challenge, for now, is removing secret grand jury testimony as well as details relating to any other investigations (some of which may not have been publicly acknowledged).

The American public should be allowed to see the full report when it will not compromise confidentiality or ongoing investigations. It is an important moment in American history and one in which the American people should have access. That, too, is what a democracy is all about.