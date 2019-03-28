One person is dead after a car chase that ended in Northeast Austin, Austin police said.

Police were notified by the Williamson County sheriff's office around 1:30 a.m. that a pursuit was headed south on Interstate 35 North and into Austin. The chase ended in a crash at the intersection of Bethune Avenue and East St. Johns Avenue, near the intersection of I-35 and U.S. 183.

One person was killed in what Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody called an "in-custody death." Police did not know which agency had the person in custody.

No guns were fired during the chase and the crash, and no other vehicles were involved, police said.

Police did not know what started the chase or what kind of vehicle was driven into Austin. Both police and the Williamson County sheriff's office are investigating the incident.

People in the area should expect to see law enforcement officials there throughout the morning as the investigation continues, police said.

At the conclusion of a vehicle pursuit involving WCSO and APD, a in custody death occurred. Both agencies are conducting a parallel investigation. This is an active investigation, therefore, no other information is available at this time.pic.twitter.com/B7aVkfJ8O1

— Williamson County Sheriff Chody (@SheriffChody)March 28, 2019