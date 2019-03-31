White retires from Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s Co-Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman Alan B. White is retiring, effective April 1.

White founded Hilltop’s banking subsidiary, PlainsCapital Bank, in 1988 and has served as co-CEO of Hilltop Holdings with President Jeremy B. Ford since September 2016.

Ford will continue in his role as president and serve as the company’s sole CEO following White’s retirement. Jerry L. Schaffner will continue to lead PlainsCapital Bank as president and CEO.

“It has been my privilege to lead PlainsCapital Bank for more than three decades as the organization grew from one branch in Lubbock to the fifth largest Texas-based bank with locations across the state,” White said in a news release. “My decision to retire was difficult, but it was made easier knowing that Hilltop’s leadership will carry on the powerful culture and legacy of success we have built over the past 31 years. Our company’s financial strength has us well-positioned for future growth, and I’m excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for Hilltop.”

During White’s tenure, PlainsCapital Bank grew from $160 million in assets to approximately $10 billion as of December 31, 2018. White oversaw PlainsCapital’s expansion into major markets throughout Texas, as well as the bank’s acquisition of national mortgage originator PrimeLending and national broker-dealer First Southwest Company—now HilltopSecurities.

He was also instrumental in PlainsCapital Corp.’s 2012 sale to Hilltop Holdings, which laid the foundation for the current Hilltop franchise and led to Alan joining the company’s board as vice chairman.

^

American Bank of Commerce announces new market president

American Bank of Commerce announces the promotion of Kally C. Arrington to Market President –West Texas.

Arrington grew up in West Texas and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in finance from the Texas Tech University Rawls College of Business. He has been in the community banking industry for over 15 years and further serves the Lubbock area through his involvement in various civic and nonprofit organizations in the city.

Since joining ABC Bank, Arrington has served as business development vice president, commercial lending senior vice president, and business banking manager executive vice president.

“Kally is the consummate Texas Banker. He represents American Bank of Commerce with humility, class, and unwavering ethics. His leadership will serve agriculture, the business community, and consumers well”, commented bank President and CEO, James Arnold.

American Bank of Commerce is a $950 million community bank with over 50 years of profitability operating fourteen banking centers in Lubbock, Austin, Dallas and Colorado.

^

American Bank of Commerce announces acquisition of mortgage company

American Bank of Commerce announces the acquisition of Infinity Mortgage Holdings, LLC, a privately held company, effective March 14, 2019.

Infinity Mortgage has been providing mortgage lending services since 2015. The company specializes in offering a complete suite of mortgage products that provide flexibility, low cost, and quick close turnarounds for their clients.

“The addition of Infinity Mortgage fulfills a key element in our strategic plan. Owning a full-service mortgage company will allow ABC Bank to provide our customers a low cost, quick close option when buying a home. I am excited to work with a great team of mortgage bankers,” stated James Arnold, President and CEO of American Bank of Commerce.

Led by Nick Flanagan, Infinity Mortgage was founded in 2015 and operates branches in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Lubbock, and McKinney with expansion plans for other Texas and Colorado markets. Flanagan will continue to lead the company as President.

American Bank of Commerce is a $950 million community bank with over 50 years of profitability operating fourteen banking centers in Lubbock, Austin, Dallas and Colorado.

Send business news to sself-walbrick@lubbockonline.com. Announcements are due Thursday at noon for Sunday publication.