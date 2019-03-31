NeNe Phenix swept the three jumps and Diamond Lilly was a two-event winner, leading the Coronado girls to a second-place finish out of 12 teams at the two-day Lubbock Invitational track and field meet that concluded Saturday.

Phenix won the long jump with a mark of 16 feet, 7 inches, the triple jump with a mark of 36-6 and the high jump, clearing 5-2.

Lilly ran the 400 meters in 1 minute, 1.40 seconds and the 200 in 26.11 for first place in both.

Randall won the girls division with 114 points. Then came Coronado with 85, El Paso Pebble Hills with 78 and Frenship with 68.

Whitney Gilliam was the top scorer for Frenship, winning the 100-meter hurdles in 15.27 and the 300-meter hurdles in 48.93 and taking second in the triple jump (34-11). The Tigers also won the 1,600-meter relay with a time of 4:12.81.

Monterey won the girls' sprint relay in 50.27 seconds and finished sixth in the team standings with 63 points.

Ty'Trice Conor's and Malaysia Payton's 1-2 finish in the 100 meters showed the way for Estacado, which had 61 points for seventh place. Conor ran the 100 in 12.67, Payton in 12.70. Conor also took third in the 200 in 26.93.

Estacado's Aaniya Hawkins got second in the 300 hurdles in 49.32.

Monterey's Zyandrious Brooks was second in the 200 in 26.62.

Sprinter Daniel Garland led Frenship to second place out of 15 teams on the boys' side. Garland ran the 100 in 10.62 and the 200 in 21.49, good for the top of the medal stand in both events.

The Tigers got second-place points in the 400 meters from Maxwell Rowley (51.73) and in the long jump from Daegan Webb (20-10 3/4).

The Coronado boys finished sixth with 34 points, powered by three individual event winners: Imari Jones in the 110-meter hurdles (15.14), Caleb Wilborn in the high jump (6-4) and Roman Holt in the shot put (47-7 3/4).

Right behind Wilborn in the high jump were Monterey's Qua Butler and Steven Runnels. They both cleared 6-2 for second and third place, contributing to the Plainsmen's 25 points, good for 10th in the team standings.

LUBBOCK INVITATIONAL

TRACK & FIELD MEET

Friday-Saturday

at PlainsCapital Park/Lowrey Field

Final Results

GIRLS

Team totals: 1. Randall, 114 points; 2. Coronado, 85; 3. El Paso Pebble Hills, 78; 4. Frenship, 68; 5. Midland, 67; 6. Monterey, 63; 7. Estacado, 61; 8. Odessa, 28; 9. Midland Lee, 20; 10. El Paso Hanks, 17; 11. Odessa Permian, 12; 12. Sundown, 7.

Field Events

Long jump: 1. Phenix, Coronado, 16 feet, 7 inches; 2. Deanda, Randall, 16-5 1/2; 3. Co, EP Pebble Hills, 16-1.

Triple jump: 1. Phenix, Coronado, 36-6; 2. Gilliam, Frenship, 34-11; 3. Lopez, Odessa, 34-10.

High jump: 1. Phenix, Coronado, 5-2; 2. Anderson, EP Pebble Hills, 5-0; 3. Beck, Randall, 4-10.

Shot put: 1. Black, Odessa Permian, 42-1 3/4; 2. Licon, EP Pebble Hills, 36-2; 3. Woods, Midland Lee, 35-11 1/2.

Pole vault: 1. Bush, Randall, 11-0; 2. Birkenfeld, Randall, 9-6; 3. Wheeless, Midlan, 9-6.

Discus: 1. Warren, Midland Lee, 111-10; 2. Richards, Randall, 107-1; 3. Dempsey, Frenship, 102-0.

Running Events

3,200 meters: 1. Gomez, Randall, 11 minutes, 58.64 seconds; 2. Casanova, Monterey, 12:29.76; 3. Pate, Randall, 12:41.30.

400 relay: 1. Monterey,50.27; 2. EP Pebble Hills, 51.13; 3. Midland, 51.99.

800: 1. Mitchell, Midland, 2:28.97; 2. Escontrias, Odessa, 2:30.54; 3. Gomez, Randall, 2:30.55.

100 hurdles: 1. Gilliam, Frenship, 15.27; 2. Bettag, Randall, 16.39; 3. Saulters, EP Hanks, 16.40.

100: 1. Conor, Estacado, 12.67; 2. Payton, Estacado, 12.70; 3. Anderson, EP Pebble Hills, 12.89.

800 relay: 1. EP Pebble Hills, 1:48.75; 2. Estacado, 1:49.22; 3. Monterey, 1:49.37.

400: 1. Lilly, Coronado, 1:01.40; 2. Cowart, Frenship, 1:04.59; 3. Domingo, Coronado, 1:04.78.

300 hurdles: 1. Gilliam, Frenship, 48.93; 2. Hawkins, Estacado, 49.32; 3. Runquist, Coronado, 50.27.

200: 1. Lilly, Coronado, 26.11; 2. Brooks, Monterey, 26.62; 3. Conor, Estacado, 26.93.

1,600: 1. Gomez, Randall, 5:37.82; 2. Mitchell, Midland, 5:39.73; 3. Peralta, Sundown, 5:39.76.

1,600 relay: 1. Frenship, 4:12.81; 2. Coronado, 4:13.47; 3. EP Pebble Hills, 4:15.32.

BOYS

Team totals: 1. Amarillo, 151 points; 2. Frenship, 88; 3. Odessa Permian, 82; 4. Randall, 53; 5. El Paso Pebble Hills, 37; 6. Coronado, 34; 7. Midland Lee, 30; 8. El Paso Hanks, 28; 9. Lubbock High, 27; 10. Monterey, 25; 11. Amarillo Caprock, 23; 12. Sundown, 16; 13. Odessa, 12; 14.(tie) Dimmitt, Estacado, 6.

Field Events

Long jump: Adeyemi, Odessa Permian, 22 feet, 1 inch; 2. Webb, Frenship, 20-10 3/4; 3. Nix, Randall, 20-9 1/2.

Triple jump: 1. Romero, Midland Lee, 43-4; 2. Parker, Amarillo, 42-11; 3. Edwards, Odessa, 42-8.

High jump: 1. Wilborn, Coronado, 6-4; 2. Butler, Monterey, 6-2; 3. Runnels, Monterey, 6-2.

Shot put: 1. Holt, Coronado, 47-7 3/4; 2. Madrid, Midland Lee, 46-10; 3. Carrasco, Amarillo Caprock, 44-8.

Discus: 1. Parchman, Odessa Permian, 152-7; 2. Gilbert, Amarillo, 146-6; 3. Deal, EP Pebble Hills, 142-1.

Pole vault: 1. Sharber-Acosta, Amarillo Caprock, 15-0; 2. Hudson, Amarillo, 15-0; 3. Maguire, Midland Lee, 14-6.

Running Events

3,200 meters: 1. Rivera, EP Hanks, 9 minutes, 42.32 seconds; 2. Alonzo, Lubbock High, 9:59.23; 3. Sanchez, Dimmitt, 10:10.76.

400 relay: 1. Amarillo, 43.39; 2. Odessa Permian, 43.80; 3. EP Pebble Hills, 44.34.

800: 1. Newsome, Amarillo, 2:00.57; 2. Quintanilla, Sundown, 2:01.75; 3. Abeyta, EP Hanks, 2:02.18.

110 hurdles: 1. Jones, Coronado, 15.14; 2. Newkirk, Amarillo, 15.43; 3. Talley, Amarillo, 15.43.

100: 1. Garland, Frenship, 10.62; 2. Johnson, Odessa Permian, 10.95; 3. Steele, Estacado, 1099.

800 relay: 1. Frenship, 1:30.94; 2. Randall, 1:31.14; 3. Amarillo, 1:31.23.

400: 1. Newsome, Amarillo, 50.63; 2. Rowley, Frenship, 51.73; 3. Papay, Randall, 52.58.

300 hurdles: 1. Thomas, Amarillo, 42.28; 2. Newkirk, Amarillo, 42.72; 3. Barinque, Frenship, 43.09.

200: 1. Garland, Frenship, 21.49; 2. Davis, EP Pebble Hills, 22.02;3. Adeyemi, Odessa Permian, 22.47.

1,600: 1. Rivera, EP Hanks, 4:35.72; 2. Quintanilla, Sundown, 4:37.10;3. Alonzo, Lubbock High, 4:37.11.

1,600 relay; 1. Amarillo, 3:38.02; 2. Randall, 3:30.70; 3. Frenship, 3:32.92.