It must be spring. The signs are all around (excluding the recent winterlike temperatures that remind us all we’re in West Texas). The surest proof of spring’s arrival is the news that Wonderland Amusement Park, a longtime community treasure located in Thompson Park, will usher in its 68th season with a soft opening Saturday.

Of course, that’s weather permitting. The temperature and precipitation need to cooperate for the first day to commence, but if the conditions are acceptable, expect to see families once again heading to the amusement park that draws as many as 200,000 guests annually.

“Amarillo has supported us for 68 years – we give them a good, clean place to come and we give back to the community,” Paul Borchardt, a second-generation member of the park’s ownership family, said in our story over the weekend. “It feels good to be contributing and doing something good for people.”

Wonderland officially opened as Kiddie Land on Aug. 12, 1951, according to the park’s website. It boasted three rides, which were each built by the original owner, Paul Roads. Mr. Roads and his wife, Alethea, had arrived in town from San Angelo and came upon a stretch of land far removed from what it is today.

“There were no trees, just scrub grass and sand burrs,” Mrs. Roads recalled in a story about the park’s history on the website. “It was so pitiful, we started back to San Angelo but only got so far as Canyon before we decided to give the location a second look.”

The City of Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department promised a series of improvements, including trees, and the Roads literally were on their way to realizing their long-held dream of building an amusement park. In 1969, bumper cars made their debut, and the name of the attraction was changed from Kiddie Land to Wonderland. With the name change came a continued commitment to maintaining a family atmosphere amidst an era of expansion with numerous new rides added.

The park will open from 1-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (April 6-7) and from 1-8 p.m. April 13-14. It will also be open Easter weekend (April 20-21) from 1-8 p.m. The park now boasts more than 30 rides, including four roller coasters (a fifth is scheduled to come online later this spring), according to our story.

Wonderland’s opening creates approximately 120 temporary jobs with the number eventually growing to 250 at the height of the season. For the most part, these are younger people just entering the workforce, and the park’s commitment to employing and mentoring young people is admirable.

“I do have an influence on young people,” Borchardt said in our story. “I try to get them on the right job. It’s very satisfying when they (later) say, “I used to work for you and that was the best job I ever had.’”

Anyone who owns and operates a business will tell you it is often very much like a roller coaster. Payrolls have to be met, regulations observed, and standards maintained. All of this must be done while marketing a business in a relevant and compelling way. To do this as a second-generation, family-owned business is an impressive achievement – especially in the ever-increasing competitive world of attracting customers as Amarillo refines and expands its tourist/entertainment offerings.

There is a sense of comfort that comes from routine. It’s nice to see Wonderland once again getting ready for another season of fun and excitement for kids of all ages.