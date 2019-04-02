Cornerback DaMarcus Fields, one of the four Texas Tech football players whose suspensions Tech coach Matt Wells announced two weeks ago, returned to practice Tuesday morning.

Fields is a junior with 23 career starts. He was in full uniform, going through drills with teammates in the early portion of practice open to media.

"He's back," Wells said after practice. "All back in."

Wells announced the suspensions of Fields, running back Da'Leon Ward, defensive tackle Joseph Wallace and wide receiver Corey Fulcher on March 19. Wells said there's no status change on the other three.

When he announced the suspensions, Wells said any or all of the players could be back soon or not return at all.

Surgery for Taylor

Linebacker Christian Taylor will undergo surgery Friday for a torn right patellar tendon and could miss the season, Wells said.

"It's a long recovery," Wells said.

Taylor suffered the injury early in a March 26 practice.

The senior from Jersey Village has played in 26 games the past three years and gotten credit for seven tackles.

Scrimmage standouts

After going over video of Saturday's scrimmage, the Red Raiders' first of the spring, Wells said players who stuck out were offensive tackle Terence Steele, running back Ta'Zhawn Henry, the defensive line in general and defensive tackle Broderick Washington in particular.

"Broderick is obviously playing at a high level right now," Wells said.

Wells said he also continues to like what he sees from offensive lineman Weston Wright, a 6-foot-6, 301-pound redshirt freshman from New Braunfels.

"He's got good feet," Wells said. "He's got decent strength for a young guy. Seems to always be in good position. He's never off-balance. I think he's fairly smart. He's picked up our schemes pretty good."

Coaches view Wright as an interior offensive lineman. He's working at guard, and Wells said he could get some training at center as well.

Round two

Tech scrimmages again at 7 p.m Friday at Grande Communications in Midland. The format will be similar to the first scrimmage, Wells said, this time for about 75 plays.