Wednesday forecast for Austin: A blah day is on the horizon, Central Texans— skies will be cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain after 1 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

During the day, temperatures will hit a high near 70 degrees. Temperatures won't drop much at night— the low is expected to be around 64 degrees, forecasters said. Skies will be cloudy at night.

Here's a look at the rest of the week, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain before 1 p.m. and a high near 86 degrees. Skies will become gradually sunny throughout the day. Mostly clear at night with a low around 63 degrees.

Friday: Partly sunny with a high near 83 degrees. Mostly cloudy at night with a 50 percent chance of rain and a low around 66 degrees.

Saturday: During the day, the high will be near 78 degrees with an 80 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy at night with a 40 percent chance of rain and a low around 65 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain before 1 p.m. and a high near 84 degrees. Mostly clear at night with a low around 60 degrees.

Monday: Sunny with a high near 83 degrees. Mostly clear at night with a low around 60 degrees.

Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 86 degrees.