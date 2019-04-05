A-J Media announced plans to publish a book commemorating the Texas Tech basketball team’s historic run to the Final Four this season. The 8.5-x 11-inch, 152-page publication will feature a comprehensive look at the Red Raiders’ remarkable year.

The hardcover book will include photographs, game accounts and other coverage of the team throughout the regular season, Big 12 Conference play and a postseason run that includes the program’s first-ever berth in the Final Four.

It will not be completed until after the team’s season is over to include coverage from Minneapolis, where the national semifinals and national championship are being played.

Orders are being accepted for the limited-edition book, which is priced at $29.95. To order online, visit texastech.pictorialbook.com.