The City of Amarillo is closer to establishing a permit system for golf carts to transport passengers among certain downtown facilities and venues. During Tuesday's city council meeting members voted to approve Ordinance 7782, which was offered for a first reading.

"It provides for the operation of golf carts downtown to various venues from all available parking lots and garages," City Manager Jared Miller said. "It goes a long way toward managing the interaction of golf carts between really heavy state highway traffic and prohibits traveling along the state highways. It allows the carts to cross at street intersections."

Additionally, officials said the ordinance requires $1 million liability insurance per cart; initially establishes an administrative fee of $20 per cart for a permit; and provides a sunset clause of Dec. 31, 2019.

"That (sunset clause) will give us time to evaluate how this initial format is working," Miller said during the presentation to city council members. "Because some cities use this exact type of format. The intent would be to go to a franchise, because it would allow us to work with one vendor managing safety requirements, operating standards, insurance and other things. This will allow you to evaluate if you like the way we have it set up now or look at the franchise mode."

During the discussion Council member Elaine Hays inquired whether there has been interest from individuals willing to operate a golf cart-based passenger transporting endeavor.

"I think overall, since we have had the downtown parking discussion, all of the different events taking place, we've had requests for other opportunities to transport passengers," Andrew Freeman, the city's director of Planning and Development Services, said. "We have pedicabs and Uber and this is just another component in that discussion."

Hays said she is excited about the option.

"We do need something and visitors have requested transportation - just getting around a bit," she said. "I think what you have drafted is a good balance between putting some structure in place and testing it before we have a long term commitment."