Amarillo Beta Sigma Phi recently honored Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner as their 2018 Woman of the Year.

ABSP informed Tanner of their decision in October 2018.

“I am not a member of that sorority, but I was very thrilled,” Tanner said. “It’s very humbling to know someone is watching what you do, how you act and how you do your job. It makes a difference in how you perceive how people think of you.”

Tanner, nominated by Alpha Phi Omega, was the 71st woman honored by ABSP for her continuous service to her community.

“Your accomplishments show that you are held in the highest esteem by not only your friends and family but also your community,” Lanette Leasure, ABSP president, wrote in a letter informing Tanner of the honor. “This honor is being bestowed upon you because we feel you are truly outstanding in your personal, civic and community involvement exemplifying our tradition regarding a commitment to service within the community.”

Tanner, an Amarilloan and Caprock High School graduate, is the first female judge in the history of Potter County. She bided her time working as an assistant to Judge Arthur Ware for 22 years.

She currently serves on seven local boards including Amarillo Emergency Management, the Potter County Bail Bond Board, and the Metropolitan Planning Organization. She is a member of six local organizations including Amarillo Republican Women and the League of Women Voters.

Though inclement weather forced Tanner’s reception to be postponed until March 30, she said she was still surprised by the recognition.

“I never in a million years would’ve dreamed that I would impact anybody just by being me,” she said. “Obviously, I give all the glory to God because it was his plan for me.”

“They started this to honor women who were going above and beyond in their community,” said Bonnie Siebenthal, ABSP WOY chairperson. “Some of the women we’ve chosen have been very well known in the community and others have been quietly going about their day to day lives and doing what needed to be done, what moved their hearts and Nancy is one of those kinds of women.

“We were immensely honored that she accepted our invitation … and couldn’t be prouder of her. She is what all of us would like to be.”