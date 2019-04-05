As rain poured down in the Round Rock area Wednesday night, nearly 50 people trained at the Allen R. Baca Center to become official weather spotters for the National Weather Service.

In time for severe weather expected this weekend, the National Weather Service held the SKYWARN basic training for the Williamson County area. The free course is designed to provide citizens, first responders, emergency management, amateur radio operators and volunteer organizations the opportunity to learn about severe weather preparedness and safety.

National Weather Service meteorologist Paul Yura and Dorothy Miller, emergency management coordinator, led the course.

"The end goal of this training is that you'll be a little more self-sufficient in knowing what is the most severe weather out there, what is the weather that effects the Round Rock area the most, and what do we need help with," Yura told participants.

Yura said storm spotters play a critical role in helping meteorologists report the most up-to-date information on severe weather. They are asked to report tornadoes, wall clouds, funnel clouds, hail, wind damage, flooding, extreme rainfall and winter weather.

"We're tasked with a huge area to monitor weather so we need people to call and say we see severe weather," he said. "Our radar is a good tool and gives us a clue of where hail is falling or where a tornado may be, but it doesn't give us any guarantee that that is what's happening underneath the storm."

In the course, participants learned about different weather warnings and advisories commonly issued by the National Weather Service. For the Round Rock area, the most common watches are issued for tornadoes, severe thunderstorms or flash flooding.

Most people get weather alerts on their smartphones through wireless emergency alerts, Yura said.

"The warning box that we draw gets sent to the cell phone carriers and they send it to the cell phone towers," Yura said. "If your phone is using data from that particular tower, it sends you a text."

In addition to learning how to identify severe weather like different types of storms and how they are formed and the types of tornadoes, storm spotters also learned how to remain safe. One effective tool in that regard is checking for low water crossings that are flooded at atxfloods.com.

He also emphasized that storm spotting does not mean chasing storms, and instructed participants to seek shelter when needed.

Participants also learned the best way to report hail sizes. Yura advised taking a photo of the largest hail they can find next to a ruler, or objects that are similar in size like a golf ball or coin.

When reporting weather, Yura said to be as specific as possible with the location and use cross streets if possible.

Miller encouraged participants to build a disaster supply kit to shelter in place or evacuate the area. They were given a checklist of items to put inside their kit, including food and water, first aid and communication items, as well as a waterproof document bag.

"If you have prescriptions, vaccination records, numbers for doctors or family members, put them in here and put them in your coat closet or linen closet," Miller said. "If you have to leave really quickly, you know you have all this stuff here, so you can just grab it and go."

During the course, participants also took a "safe place selfie" with instructors, a National Weather Service campaign that encourages social media followers to take a selfie in the safe place where they would seek shelter during severe weather.

The SKYWARN volunteer program is made up of approximately 400,000 trained severe weather spotters. Yura said the next training in Round Rock will likely happen next spring.

For more information about the SKYWARN program and other local training opportunities, weather.gov/ewx/skywarn.